Donald Trump’s cognitive collapse is complete.

x Wow wtf is he doing pic.twitter.com/TNHFsQF2OH — Acyn (@Acyn) November 2, 2024

He is literally stroking and pretending to deep throat a microphone stand.

Why.

His Evangelical supporters must be so proud.

Best response:

x We are at the dick sucking part of Trump’s closing argument.

Wonder what the MAGAs will dress up as now to “own the libs”? https://t.co/srfAqDIk9O — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 2, 2024

Or maybe this is the best response:

x I say he whips it out by Sunday night https://t.co/CtQ1ThJLTu — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) November 2, 2024

We end this on Tuesday, and never speak of Trump again outside the context of “oh look, he’s going to prison” and “LOL he broke the GOP.”

