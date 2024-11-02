Donald Trump’s cognitive collapse is complete.
He is literally stroking and pretending to deep throat a microphone stand.
Why.
His Evangelical supporters must be so proud.
Best response:
Or maybe this is the best response:
We end this on Tuesday, and never speak of Trump again outside the context of “oh look, he’s going to prison” and “LOL he broke the GOP.”
