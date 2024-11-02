What hasn’t been explored much by mainland U.S. media is the impact it may have on the important gubernatorial election on the island, where the race has shifted significantly in the past few months. Leading candidate Jenniffer González-Colón is being challenged by Juan Dalmau, a third-party candidate who has upended the race and is only 2 percentage points behind in the latest poll .

While news stories in the U.S. and Puerto Rico have been filled with outraged responses to the racist “joke” made at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally last Sunday calling Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage,” there has been quite a bit of discussion about how this may or may not tip the presidential election, given the number of Puerto Ricans in key swing states.

Other offices in Puerto Rico are up for grabs as well, including resident commissioner (the nonvoting member of the U.S. Congress, which is currently held by González-Colón); elections for the commonwealth’s Senate and House of Representatives; and mayors for the island’s 78 municipalities.

With both the 2024 Presidential election and the Puerto Rican Gubernatorial election rapidly approaching, citizens of the Caribbean island once again found themselves in a delicate position and in the headlines. Donald Trump's latest rally was filled with the kind of hate we've come to expect. However, Latinos and Puerto Rico were specifically singled out this time, with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe comparing the island to a "floating pile of trash" after commenting that Latines "don't pull out." Not only did these comments alienate Puerto Ricans, but they also seem to have bolstered support for Vice President Kamala Harris among the community, as only hours later, she received late-game endorsements from Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, and current global phenomenon Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — AKA Bad Bunny. And while the self-proclaimed "biggest star in the world" is no stranger to political action, prior to his endorsement, his efforts had been more focused on the heated race for the governor's seat on the island. [...] Puerto Ricans on the island can't vote. But the diaspora on the mainland can. The policies that the president of the United States sets can have more of an impact on the quality of life on the island than the ones set by the local government. For example, in 2023, when a group of Puerto Rican journalists demanded that the Financial Oversight and Management Board — a US entity that oversees and approves matters related to the colony's budget — make information relating to financial reports, communications, and other important economic data available to the people, the US Supreme Court ruled that the board could have "sovereign immunity." It, therefore, did not have to comply with the request. While the board has reduced the overall debt by a large amount, it has done so at a high cost to the people, with austerity measures that have impacted public services, as well as federally funded healthcare programs across the island. So yes, no matter what happens during the island's elections, nothing will change overnight. The US still holds a lot of the cards. But the PNP and PDP's grip on power has done nothing but dig the island deeper into debt, deeper into disrepair, and deeper into the pockets of foreigners who come giving nothing and taking everything. It has not provided any opportunity for a clean political slate. And if we can clean house, remove corrupt politicians, and put the country on a path forward, then we'll be able to negotiate our ultimate political fate from a position of power.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the current furor over the racist remarks made at the Trump rally are going to affect the outcome of the close race between González-Colón and Dalmau.

Puerto Rican reggaeton star and rapper Bad Bunny has over 45 million Instagram followers, and major mainland papers like The New York Times reported on his response to the Trump rally and how his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris may impact our presidential race. The article is titled “Bad Bunny Responds to Racist Remarks at Trump Rally With a Message of Puerto Rican Pride”:

In an Instagram post Bad Bunny captioned simply “garbage” — an allusion to the comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s comments about Puerto Rico being a “floating island of garbage” — the popular musician shared a previously unpublished eight-minute introductory video from his 2021 sold-out stadium concert in San Juan that highlights, in Spanish, the pride he feels for the island. The dramatic montage features narration citing Puerto Rico’s “kings and queens and champions” in sports, politics and entertainment, including Roberto Clemente, Míriam Colón, Sonia Sotomayor, Lin Manuel Miranda and Bad Bunny himself. “We are the definition of heart and resistance,” Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez, wrote in a statement that closes the video. “For those who forget who we are,” the statement continues, “don't worry, we will proudly remind them.”

Here’s his video:

x “garbage” - Bad Bunny via IG pic.twitter.com/yTPbCJBH5W — Bad Bunny Global 🐰 (@badbunny_global) October 29, 2024

But what about the election on the island?

Here’s a post on polling in the governor’s race, pre-rally:

x Polling shock in Puerto Rico: an October poll by Gaither International for El Vocero, WAPA-TV and WKAQ has Jenniffer González of PNP narrowly ahead of Juan Dalmau (PIP) in the vote for governor, with Jesús Manuel Ortiz of PPD a distant third: 1/https://t.co/lzUstNsxkI — Manuel Alvarez-Rivera 🇵🇷 (@MAlvarezRivera) October 28, 2024

Puerto Ricans supporting Dalmau have been quick to bring receipts for González-Colón’s recent denunciation of the garbage remarks, reminding everyone of her allegiance to Trump and that she was the former chair of “Latinos for Trump.”

x The Statehood party candidate for Resident Commissioner of #PuertoRico in a debate tonight said that he would work overtime to convince Republicans that PR would not be a Democratic state.



His running mate for gov is Jenniffer Gonzalez, the former chair of #Latinos for Trump. https://t.co/ogx71Oh3ig pic.twitter.com/7njnQNvZbE — Erica G. for Class President (@EG10029) October 8, 2024

González-Colón’s links to Project 2025 have also been documented: x Um, you were up in a panel with the Project 2025 Heritage Foundation people. You are FOR Trump, NOT the Puerto Rican people. 🛑 #PuertoRico https://t.co/SbFIs3AmpR pic.twitter.com/n3pivsJ1CI — Erica G. for Class President (@EG10029) October 28, 2024 News programs on the island are putting her on the spot:

x #Decisión2024 Jenniffer González no respondió hoy si reiteraba su apoyo a Donald Trump luego del comentario de "basura" contra Puerto Rico. Igualmente, prefirió no recomendar a los puertorriqueños en Estados Unidos si deberían votar por el candidato republicano. #NotiCentro pic.twitter.com/haUw9gtrIZ — NotiCentro (@NoticentroWAPA) October 29, 2024

Translation:

#Decisión2024 Jenniffer González did not respond today to whether she would reiterate her support for Donald Trump after the "trash" comment against Puerto Rico. She also preferred not to recommend to Puerto Ricans in the United States whether they should vote for the Republican candidate. #NotiCentro

Editorial cartoonists like Kike Estrada of “PlanetaKike” are pointedly connecting González-Colón to the garbage remarks and Trump. She’s drawn here riding a GOP elephant.

Translation:

A floating garbage island “Jenniffer Gonzalez supports Trump in this movement. She wants you to vote on a lying Presidential ballot for these people”

x Una isla flotante de basura pic.twitter.com/uMRLXslhci — PlanetaKike.com (@PlanetaKike1) October 27, 2024

Will the racist rally and attacks on Puerto Ricans make a difference? I don’t know, but I hope so. Our future is going to be in the hands of voters on Tuesday, Nov. 5, as is the intertwined fate of Puerto Ricans. I’m looking forward to victory for both Kamala Harris and Juan Dalmau.

