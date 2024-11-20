McMahon’s primary background is as a wrestling mogul. While at WWE, she worked alongside Trump, who is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. Trump was involved in a storyline called the “Battle of the Billionaires” that culminated in him shaving the head of Vince McMahon, the founder of WWE and Linda McMahon’s husband.

Under the McMahons, WWE has been involved in a series of high-profile scandals that could foreshadow her approach to educating millions of American children.

For instance, McMahon and her husband are currently the target of a civil lawsuit alleging that the couple were aware of systemic sexual abuse of underage boys working for WWE but failed to protect them. The company also reportedly had a culture of widespread drug abuse as wrestlers used steroids to build muscle.

WWE also has opposed efforts by wrestlers to unionize, and has been the subject of criticism over lax in-ring safety. In one instance, wrestler Owen Hart fell to his death right before a major pay-per-view event.

The nomination of McMahon fits in with Trump’s open hostility to public education and the federal department overseeing it. He and other Republicans have called for the Department of Education to be dismantled, with educational initiatives then falling to states where Republican leaders can infuse notions of white supremacy and pro-Christian advocacy in school curricula.

Trump has in the past backed efforts like the “1776 Report,” which advocated for removing curricula that taught children the role that slavery and racism has played in American history.

Under Trump, the guiding principle will be to put education in a chokehold, and McMahon’s role is clearly to force children to tap out.