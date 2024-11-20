Radio host Charlamagne tha God characterized the hosts’ actions as part of “a ratings and revenue game,” and failed Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley echoed his sentiments on her satellite radio show.

The “Morning Joe” show turned off the ability to comment on its social media account, a move likely meant to avoid negative viewer feedback.

In on-air comments addressing the criticism, Scarborough claimed—as Trump has in the past—that anonymous supporters have praised his decision.

“Yesterday I saw for the first time what a massive disconnect there was between social media and the real world because we were flooded with phone calls from people all day, literally around the world, all very positive, very supportive,” the former Republican congressman explained.

Some sources of support have emerged. “The View” panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served in the Trump administration and authored articles on anti-vaccination conspiracy theories for World Net Daily, said the hosts were right to court Trump.

“We need to stop demonizing people because they supported a man who just became president of the United States. We should hope good people are around him, and smart journalists are challenging him,” Griffin said.

Similarly, the hosts of “Morning Joe” rival “Fox & Friends” on Fox News were happy about the capitulation and praised Trump for welcoming the pair to his residence.

CNN has reported that the cave-in by Scarborough and Brzezinski was brought about by fears of retribution by Trump, who has a significant track record in threatening media outlets that report the truth about him and his inner circle.

But unlike most of the people who watch their program, the couple are extraordinarily wealthy and have financial resources numbering in the tens of millions that they could access if Trump pursued any action against them.

Based on their years of familiarity with Trump’s vendetta, the “Morning Joe” hosts could have renewed efforts to inform their viewers on the disdainful aspects of Trump’s personal and political agenda. Instead, they chose to break bread with him, and this is the immediate result.