Lara Trump is seemingly following in her father-in-law’s footsteps as she positions herself to profit from her potential new political platform.

The co-chair of the Republican National Committee announced her new activewear line via Instagram Tuesday, touting the brand as patriotic and “of American craftsmanship.”

“The LT Brand by Lara Trump Collection isn’t just activewear—it’s a celebration of strength, resilience, and patriotism,” reads one caption alongside a black and white photo of Lara Trump.

Trump has splayed images of herself across the social media account promoting the upcoming launch of her brand. One photo shows her draping an American flag behind her as she sports a “USA” T-shirt to accompany her new yoga pants line.

As Oliver Willis reported for Daily Kos, Republicans attempting to cozy up with Donald Trump ahead of his second term have pushed for Lara Trump to replace Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida, as Trump has picked him to be secretary of state.

While some may call the clothing brand a conflict of interest should Lara Trump take over Rubio’s job, Instagram users and even Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson seem to be thrilled over the announcement.

“Oh my gosh I’m so excited for this,” wrote Karoline Leavitt. Other commenters praised Trump for her “made in America” brand approach, urging for her to become Florida’s next senator.

The sentiment, however, is not shared outside of her social media bubble. Disgruntled Americans took to Bluesky—a rising alternative to Elon Musk’s X—to slam the conflict of interest.

“What happened to being senator from Florida?” one user asked. Another wrote, “Grifters gonna grift.”

Lara Trump has said she’s open to the job title of Florida senator. “I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it’s presented to me,” she told Fox commentator Maria Bartiromo on Friday. “And if I were tapped for this, serving my home state, now of Florida, it’s a great honor and a great responsibility, obviously, but I would love to be able to go forward and do more.”

Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church, June 1, 2020, in Washington.

Lara isn’t the only Trump setting herself up for financial gain in the midst of potentially entering the political playing field. Her father-in-law and president-elect has a noted history of launching for-profit businesses and products to accompany his platform.

The convicted felon began hawking $59.99 Bibles in March 2024 ahead of mounting legal fees, which he branded the “God bless the USA bible” at the time.

The former reality TV host has a plethora of businesses—some failed and some ongoing—that drew controversy in his first and upcoming presidency due to the potential to choose personal profit interests over the American people. He also launched a cryptocurrency trading platform in September—World Liberty Financial—but it is unclear what sort of profits he is expected to earn.

“We're leading a financial revolution by dismantling the stranglehold of traditional financial institutions and putting the power back where it belongs: in your hands,” the WLF website touts.

Tuesday, the Financial Times reported Donald Trump is also in “advanced talks” to buy Bakkt, a cryptocurrency trading platform for his self-titled media company, which also owns Truth Social.