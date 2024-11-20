Late night host Jimmy Kimmel had a whole clown car full of Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointments to talk about on Wednesday night’s show.

"I mean, it is a bottomless well of people who are not well,” Kimmel observed.

First up was Trump’s decision to nominate alleged sex offender Matt Gaetz for attorney general. Speaker Mike Johnson has been trying to protect the Florida congressman from a revealing House Ethics Committee report into Gaetz's alleged sexual exploits, including accusations of sex with an underage girl.

“Somebody needs to put Mike Johnson back in the tree he lives in and release that report. Because the spinelessness is staggering,” Kimmel said, and then played video of an ABC interview with an attorney for two of the women who testified that Gaetz paid them for sex.

“The fact that Matt Gaetz was stupid enough to pay for sex with Venmo,” Kimmel joked. “That alone should be disqualifying.”

Kimmel then read the tweeted threat Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene aimed at Republicans while defending Gaetz.

"For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate. If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see,” Greene wrote.

"She's specifically saying, if you reveal what an unfit, corrupt, sleazy dirtbag Matt Gaetz is, so help me God. I'll let the voters know that you are, too,” Kimmel said. “Yeah, okay, I agree with the bleach blonde bad built butch body. Put everything out there. Why not? I mean, no one with a red hat on seems to care anyway."

"These appointments Trump is making, it really is like a season of 'Dancing with the Stars,'" Kimmel joked about Trump’s naming of TV Dr. Mehmet Oz and professional wrestling mogul Linda McMahon to important Cabinet positions.

"He hired the guy from 'Road Rules' to be secretary of transportation because of course he did,” Kimmel said of Trump tapping Fox News pundit and former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy. “The word 'road 'is right in there, and that's one of his least embarrassing picks. Maybe pick one of the 'Teen Moms' to be secretary of labor?"