A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
GOP House speaker segregates Capitol bathrooms to target 1 member
Next up: genital inspections?
Trump adds Dr. Oz to his Cabinet of clowns
🤡
Trump taps woman behind ‘Hell in a Cell’ to smack down public education
Shockingly, this isn’t an Onion article.
JD Vance is pissing off a bunch of Republicans
Let him cook.
Trump's Cabinet picks are a who's who of crappy TV personalities
If Donald Trump gets his way, his Cabinet will look more like a junk drawer.
Cartoon: From dawn to dusk
These folks never stop whining.
Here's the latest scandal-plagued clown Trump has named to a key role
It wouldn’t be a Trump pick without a history of dubiousness.
'Morning Joe' faces ratings drop and ridicule after sucking up to Trump
Whoops.
Dr. Oz's shady business dealings back in the spotlight after Trump nod
You hire a daytime-TV doctor, you get daytime-TV quality.
Support independent media—support Daily Kos
Because traditional media isn’t our friend.
Click here to see more cartoons.