YOU CAN give the thrilling gift of Tom the Dancing Bug this holiday season! The Complete Tom the Dancing Bug Book Collection is available for purchase as the THE TOM THE DANCING BUG HOLIDAY SIX-PAK: For a limited two-week long Black Friday, you can buy all six volumes at a special low, low price! CLICK HERE.

JOIN THE INNER HIVE and you'll get each week's Tom the Dancing Bug comic at least a day before publication. Plus other exclusive content like extra comics, juicy gossip, puzzle, recipes and coded instructions from the underground resistance. Please do join the team that makes it possible for Tom the Dancing Bug to exist, and find out how I'm going to do this damn comic strip in this new, very dark world.

Sign up for the free weekly Tom the Dancing Bug Review! Free, fun, E-Z to subscribe, even E-Zier to unsubscribe.

Follow @RubenBolling on Bluesky, Threads, and/or Mastodon. And Facebook and Instagram.