During a markup session of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania slammed the racist Republican attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. (A markup session is used to determine whether a bill or draft bill should be recommended to the full House and in what form.)

“Republicans are trying to bastardize the term ‘DEI’ to be a slur,” Lee said, referring to the kinds of programs and initiatives that have been a culture war target of Trump and the GOP for the last few years. With Trump's election victory, those programs are under very real threat of being extinguished.

“When Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was up for confirmation, and when Vice President Harris was added to the ticket, they called them DEI hires,” Lee said, referring to the outrageously racist performance Republican members of the Senate put on during Brown’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

“They want you to believe that a Harvard graduate with over 20 years of experience, who happens to be a Black woman, is not qualified, but a Fox News personality is qualified to run the Department of Defense, and a WWE executive is qualified to run the Department of Education.“

Racism is simply the Republican Party’s most fundamental hypocrisy.