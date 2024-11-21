During a markup session of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania slammed the racist Republican attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. (A markup session is used to determine whether a bill or draft bill should be recommended to the full House and in what form.)
“Republicans are trying to bastardize the term ‘DEI’ to be a slur,” Lee said, referring to the kinds of programs and initiatives that have been a culture war target of Trump and the GOP for the last few years. With Trump's election victory, those programs are under very real threat of being extinguished.
“When Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was up for confirmation, and when Vice President Harris was added to the ticket, they called them DEI hires,” Lee said, referring to the outrageously racist performance Republican members of the Senate put on during Brown’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
“They want you to believe that a Harvard graduate with over 20 years of experience, who happens to be a Black woman, is not qualified, but a Fox News personality is qualified to run the Department of Defense, and a WWE executive is qualified to run the Department of Education.“
Racism is simply the Republican Party’s most fundamental hypocrisy.
Is our country not greater when all of us have opportunities to succeed and contribute and survive our success and our survival as a nation? It’s bound together. Diversity, equity, and inclusion programs only exist to band-aid over decades, hell, centuries of discrimination against people over skin color, their religion, disabilities, gender, or sexual orientations, you name it. Contrary to Republican conjecture, remedying past discrimination is not, in turn, a discrimination.
And we're not going to sit here and pretend racism is over just because one Black person on the Supreme Court agreed that it should be. What it does not do is give some kind of magical pass to better jobs, like some of our colleagues are implying that middle-world equity does not mean more than or better than, it means treating people fairly and impartially.
Let's be real. There is an attempt to create a direct correlation between our race being a Black person and our qualifications. So much as to say that there is no way to be a Black woman. There is no resume that a Black person could have that would qualify them. Unless that Black person is a Republican and there is a quota there.