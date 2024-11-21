The police report detailing the sexual assault allegations against Fox News host Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defense, will make your stomach churn.

According to a 22-page report, Hegseth was accused of raping an unconscious victim in the early hours of Oct. 8, 2017, at a hotel after a Republican women's conference event in Monterey, California. The alleged rape was first reported to police by an emergency room nurse who treated the victim.

The victim, listed as Jane Doe in the police report, said she believes she was drugged at the event at a Hyatt Hotel, and "cannot remember most of the night's events." The victim said she had approached Hegseth at the event and told him she "did not appreciate how he treated women" after she saw him rubbing women "on their legs.”

During the confrontation, Jane Doe remembered Hegseth telling her he was a “nice guy.”

The next thing she remembered was being in an unfamiliar hotel room and Hegseth blocking her from leaving it. She told the police he took her phone. Then she said that Hegseth was on top of her and that he ejaculated on her stomach and told her to "clean it up." She remembered “saying ‘no’ a lot,” according to the report.

Through an attorney, Hegseth claimed to The Washington Post that the encounter was consensual. However, he paid the woman to remain silent.

Hegseth’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, added that the police determined that “the Complainant had been the aggressor in the encounter.”

However, the report does not corroborate that.

What the police report documents was that Hegseth and Jane Doe were seen arguing by a pool at the hotel. A hotel employee, who responded to the incident, said it was Hegseth who “began to curse” when the employee showed up, and told the employee that he had “freedom of speech.” How very Republican of him.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt did not address the sexual assault allegation and said Trump is standing by Hegseth to be secretary of Defense.

“Pete Hegseth is a highly-respected Combat Veteran who will honorably serve our country when he is confirmed as the next Secretary of Defense, just like he honorably served our country on the battlefield in uniform,” she said.

Hegseth is merely the latest Trump Cabinet nominee to be dogged by allegations of sexual impropriety.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump’s pick for attorney general, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick for secretary of health and human services, have both been accused of sexual misconduct.

Gaetz’s nomination to head the Department of Justice is in peril as allegations that he paid a minor for sex at a drug-fueled party are dogging his confirmation.

The New York Times on Wednesday reported that federal investigators, who probed the allegations against Gaetz but decided against filing charges, had records of payments to the women who testified that they were paid for sex by Gaetz.

The House Ethics Committee also probed the allegations. But Republicans on the panel decided on Wednesday to block the report from being made public—apparently caving to the will of Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is trying to shield Gaetz from accountability.

The Hill newspaper reported on Thursday that Senate Republicans are worried that Gaetz's confirmation hearing will be like "Kavanaugh on steroids"—referring to the hearings for now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's Supreme Court pick who was also accused of sexual assault.

But given the new details of the rape allegations against Hegseth, his confirmation hearing could be just as bad as Gaetz’s.

It’s unclear what will happen with Gaetz and Hegseth’s nominations. However, Republicans are good at making excuses for sexual assault. Trump himself was found liable for sexual abuse, and has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, yet Republicans have stood by him the entire time. A party that is fully rotten to the core.