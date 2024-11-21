Trump has picked an assortment of people who he has seen on television to lead major government agencies. This includes pyramid scheme promoter Dr. Mehmet Oz leading the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Fox News mercenary defender Pete Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense, and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Decisions made in the course of leading these agencies will affect millions of Americans, and in some instances those choices will affect billions of people around the world. Contrary to Watters claim, they do not just run on automatic.

During the last Trump administration this became clear. Despite many competent and knowledgeable people throughout the federal government, the response to COVID-19 was led by Trump and his appointees. Instead of prioritizing a national response to the virus, Trump feuded with state and local governments, downplayed the effect of the virus, rejected measures to restrict the spread of infection and insisted repeatedly that it would go away.

In response, the U.S. economy lost millions of jobs and he built up a record of mass death and economic reverse.

Running an agency isn’t just about looking good on television and defending Donald Trump. In defending Trump, Watters is continuing Fox’s consistent role of operating in concert with Trump’s political operation. Fox promotes Trump, Trump hires Fox faces, Fox defends those choices even when things become disastrous, and Trump promotes Fox.

For the network and figures like Watters, people getting hurt and even dying doesn’t matter—as long as their collective system can be defended and allowed to grow.