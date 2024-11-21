Fox News host Jesse Watters argued on Wednesday that it is acceptable for Donald Trump to nominate unqualified people to his Cabinet.
Appearing on the network’s panel discussion show, “The Five,” Watters said Trump’s nominees were “guys you can trust that are good on TV.” The conservative and serial misogynist said it did not matter if the nominees didn’t understand the issues facing the agencies they would be in charge of or had any experience managing such a major enterprise.
“This is a federal bureaucracy, it runs itself. They’re there to cut the waste and to not let people sue the bejesus out of Trump personally,” he added.