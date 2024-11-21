Former congressman, briefly practicing attorney, alleged child sex trafficker, and confirmed soundbite-chaser Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration as Donald Trump’s attorney general amid a new allegation of sex with a minor on Thursday. The move immediately sparked strong reactions and predictions about what comes next for him.

But this is not a story about what comes next for Gaetz. In the 15 days since the presidential election was called for Trump, he’s unleashed a barrage of unserious nominees for his Cabinet. A surprising number of Trump’s TV-alumni dream team members are steeped in scandal, much like Dear Leader himself, and are crumbling under the most nominal of scrutiny—which makes you wonder if Team Trump knows how to do a Google.

With Gaetz out of the way, which junk drawer nominee will be taken down by their own nonsense next?

Pete Hegseth, Defense secretary

The Fox News host—who was flagged by his fellow servicemen as an “insider threat”—is Trump’s pick to run the Pentagon, though that was announced before allegations surfaced that he was accused of rape by a fellow Republican in 2017 and paid an undisclosed sum to his alleged victim to make it all go away. On Wednesday, the police report was released, and it’s horrific.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services secretary

The namesake of the beloved second son of Camelot is a family pariah who joined the Trump campaign in October after folding his own ridiculous run for the nation’s top office. Currently Trump’s pick to head up Health and Human Services, the brain worm-havin’, bear cub dumpin’, whale head haulin’, chemtrail embracin’ antivaxxer also has some not-so-sexy scandals of his own. And on Thursday, CNN’s KFILE revealed RFK Jr. blasted “Hitler” Trump and his “outright Nazi” MAGA supporters.

Gov. Kristi Noem, Homeland Security secretary

This famed dog-killer from North Dakota is banned on all tribal lands in the state she rules with an iron fist, and allegedly cheated on her husband with Trump’s beloved adviser Corey Lewandowski. Heading up Homeland Security could be a sweet reward for Noem enduring Trump’s 39-minute dance party in October.

Linda McMahon, Education secretary

This billionaire daughter-slapper built the World Wrestling Entertainment empire with husband, Vince McMahon. Four years after her disastrous turn as head of the Small Business Administration under Trump 1.0, she’s back to body-slam the Department of Education, despite previously lying about her utter lack of education in education. Predictably, she comes with her own baggage: She’s been accused of enabling a sexual predator who abused underage “ring boys” for decades.

x #BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨



"Donald Trump has named the new U.S. Secretary of Education – she is Linda McMahon, co-founder of WWE. In this video, to the surprise of the audience, she took down a huge wrestler and slapped her daughter into submission."#WWE #Election2024

Mehmet Oz, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator

Dr. Phil’s only true competitor for the title of “Worst TV Doctor” is back in the political spotlight two years after his disastrous carpetbagging attempt to flip a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. While Dr. Oz doesn’t seem to have any sexual assault allegations holding him back, he is a known quack who took a page out of the Alex Jones playbook and made millions through supplements he pushed on his viewers with a side of junk science.

x BREAKING: Trump is nominating Dr. Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.



Biden passed Medicare drug negotiation, allowing for up to 50 drug prices to be negotiated over the next few years.



Dr. Oz could be Trump's lead negotiator with Big Pharma.

Former Rep. Sean Duffy, Transportation secretary

Perhaps the least famous of Trump’s roster of camera-chasing Cabinet picks, this unproductive congressional quitter’s IMDb page kicks off with an early season of MTV’s “The Real World” and two seasons of that network’s “Road Rules,” where he presented himself as a laidback lumberjack from Wisconsin. Since leaving his low-paying gig in the House mid-term in 2019, Duffy and his “Real World” alumna wife have kept a roof over the head of their nine children by shrieking right-wing talking points on Fox News.

Tulsi Gabbard runs for president in 2020.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence

This Hawaii congressperson-turned-Democratic presidential candidate-turned former Democrat is reviled for palling around with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and echoing Kremlin talking points like a toddler learning to cuss.

Elon Musk, co-head of made-up department named after a meme

This sketchy South African native is the world’s richest man, even after pouring gobs of money into Trump’s campaign and running the town square formerly known as Twitter into the ground. Transphobic as hell and even more anti-labor, this black-clad billionaire is a known tax-dodger who pretends to found innovative companies. Musk has been practically glued to the president-elect’s side since Election Day, much to his cadre of nepo-babies’ dismay.

This is just a partial list of Trump’s disastrous planned Cabinet, but we don’t have all day—and if we list them all, someone else might withdraw before we’re done.

So what say you? Who will be the next junk drawer pick to fall?