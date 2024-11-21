Fox News responded to Matt Gaetz’s decision to drop his bid for attorney general by suggesting a consolation prize: a U.S. Senate seat.
The former Florida congressman pulled his name from consideration for the powerful position as lurid allegations that he had sex with a minor continued to pile up.
“Could it then be Matthew Gaetz who then becomes a U.S. Senator?” Fox anchor Harris Faulkner asked, moments after the news that he dropped out was reported on air.
The Senate seat currently held by Marco Rubio is expected to be vacated and filled with an appointment by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following Trump’s decision to nominate Rubio as secretary of state.