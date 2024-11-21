Former Trump press secretary-turned-Fox News talking head Kayleigh McEnany further suggested that Trump could nominate Gaetz to a “big and powerful position that does not require Senate approval,” which could sidestep a public spectacle as more questions are raised about Gaetz’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Faulkner again raised the prospect of Gaetz in the Senate, noting that a DeSantis appointment would also avoid confirmation hearings.

Trump’s decision to nominate Gaetz attracted intense criticism and ridicule, and Thursday’s retreat is an early black eye for his incoming administration.

Fox News is also caught in the undertow of the shocking decision, as the network was part of a full-scale effort by right-wing media to play down the seriousness of the allegations against the problematic Gaetz.

As details emerged about the reported misdeeds, Fox News figures like Sean Hannity fumed that Democrats were trying to “‘Kavanaugh’ Matt Gaetz,” referring to the assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Bret Kavanaugh. Fellow Fox host Greg Gutfeld downplayed the accusations against Gaetz by arguing, “We are individuals and all of us have stuff in our past.”

Gaetz’s withdrawal will likely bring even more attention to Trump’s nomination of Fox News host Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense. Suspected white supremacist Hegseth was accused of rape following a 2017 Republican women’s conference in California. Hegseth has claimed that the encounter was consensual, but the details that continue to emerge are damning.

After sticking their necks out for Gaetz and getting burned, how much more will Fox News personalities do to defend former co-worker Hegseth and ideological ally Trump?