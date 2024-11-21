A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Matt Gaetz forced to pull out after sex scandal explodes

Because there’s nothing worse than when your sex scandal becomes a distraction for Trump.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel mock Trump's ridiculous Cabinet picks

“It is a bottomless well of people who are not well.”

Does Lara Trump want to sell yoga pants or be Florida's next senator?

Such a difficult decision.

Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug presents Super-Fun-Pak Comix

Get more hilarity bang for your buck.

No wonder Pete Hegseth tried to bury these sexual assault allegations

Just … wow.

People believe Trump only when they want to

Why are we still surprised?

'Pro-family' GOP speaker doesn't want new moms to vote in Congress

He might be “pro-family” but Mike Johnson sure loves to screw over women.

Watch this congresswoman absolutely nail GOP hypocrisy on diversity

Racism is simply the Republican Party’s most fundamental hypocrisy.

Fox News host defends Trump Cabinet picks, claims they only have 1 job

And this comes from a guy on TV.

Trump's latest greedy grift: Gaudy MAGA guitars

Surely Kid Rock has one.

