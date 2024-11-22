In 2016, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. crapped all over Donald Trump and his supporters, agreeing that they were racist idiots too stupid to succeed, according to a trove of radio clips unearthed by CNN.

CNN reported that Kennedy—Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services—made the comments on his radio show “Ring of Fire,” where he regularly criticized Trump and those who backed him.

For example, in an episode that aired in March 2016, Kennedy praised journalist Matt Taibbi’s criticism of Trump and his base.

“One of the things that you write so beautifully, and your stuff is so fun to read, but you write about Trump, quote, ‘The way that you build a truly vicious nationalist movement is to wed a relatively small core of belligerent idiots to a much larger group of opportunists and spineless fellow travelers whose primary function is to turn a blind eye to things,’” Kennedy said, quoting Taibbi’s writing. “‘We may not have that many outright Nazis in America, but we have plenty of cowards and bootlickers, and once those fleshy dominoes start tumbling into the Trump camp, the game is up.’”

Kennedy went on to say that Trump is a racist demagogue but isn’t smart enough to be effective like Adolf Hitler because Hitler had a "plan" and “was interested in policy,” while Trump is "non compos mentis"—Latin for "of unsound mind."

x NEW on RFK Jr.: In audio we uncovered from his radio show he read and praised a description of Trump and his supporters as "belligerent idiots," "outright Nazis," and "cowards" and "bootlickers."



He also compared Trump to Adolf Hitler.https://t.co/b4hXNCVKMi pic.twitter.com/EjbZS1FP4X — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) November 21, 2024

CNN reported that Kennedy also compared Trump to other past autocrats, like Benito Mussolini and Francisco Franco.

“And you can see that every statement that Donald Trump makes is fear-based,” Kennedy said in an episode that aired in December 2016, according to CNN. “Every statement he makes. You know, we have to be fear of the Muslims. We have to be fear of the black people, and particularly the big Black guy Obama, who’s destroying this country, who’s making everybody miserable.”

Kennedy went on: “And only one person has the genius and the capacity to solve these things. And I’m not gonna tell you how I’m gonna do it. Just trust in me, vote for me and everything will be great again. And of course, that whole thing is like a carnival barker.”

He also called Trump racist and compared him with former Alabama Gov. George Wallace, an infamous segregationist.

“Wallace’s appeal … was to White middle-class men who had experienced the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s as a social demotion, and who found their lives in turmoil,” Kennedy said, according to CNN. “And that kind of insecurity, I think, is the target of the summons that Donald Trump has sent out to the American public.”

Of course, Kennedy has now changed his tune, blaming his past comments on—you guessed it—the "mainstream media."

“Like many Americans, I allowed myself to believe the mainstream media’s distorted, dystopian portrait of President Trump. I no longer hold this belief and now regret having made those statements,” he told CNN.

“There’s apparently nothing that can’t be blamed on the mainstream media, even one’s own very public criticisms,” CNN reporter Jim Sciutto wrote in a post on X.

Ultimately, Kennedy is one of a number of people now in Trump's orbit who slammed the president-elect in the past but have since retracted their statements in an effort to amass power.

Vice President-elect JD Vance infamously called Trump "America's Hitler."

Vice President-elect JD Vance

"I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler," Vance wrote to an associate in 2016.

Vance also was appalled by the “Access Hollywood” tape that surfaced in October 2016, in which Trump was caught on tape bragging about grabbing women “by the pussy” without their consent.

“Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us when we apologize for this man,” Vance tweeted at the time. “Lord help us.”

And he even called Trump “reprehensible, writing in an October 2016 tweet: “Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us.”

Right-wing billionaire Elon Musk—Trump's shadow president who seems to quickly be wearing out his welcome in Trump's inner circle—once said Trump shouldn't run for president again.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk wrote on Twitter (now X) in 2022. “Dems should also call off the attack—don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Trump's pick for secretary of state, once called Trump a "con artist"

"He runs on this idea he is fighting for the little guy, but he has spent his entire career sticking it to the little guy—his entire career,” Rubio said in 2016, when he was running against Trump for the GOP presidential nomination.

"He's going to Americans that are struggling, that are hurting, and he's implying, 'I'm fighting for you because I'm a tough guy,' A tough guy?” Rubio added. “This guy inherited $200 million. He's never faced any struggle."

And former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii—the Vladimir Putin apologist whom Trump picked to lead the United States’ intelligence—once said Trump was "unfit to be commander in chief."

‘“He’s essentially pimping out our men and women in uniform to a foreign power who's the highest bidder,” Gabbard said when she was running for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.

x Tulsi Gabbard on Trump:



“He’s essentially pimping out our men and women in uniform to a foreign power who's the highest bidder...He is unfit to be our commander-in-chief.”

(2019) pic.twitter.com/r50f8vXGoS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 19, 2024

With friends like these, who needs enemies?