All-star conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene has been given her own subcommittee to chair. The representative from Georgia will work under the House Oversight Committee and alongside Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s toothless Department of Government Efficiency—yes, named after the DOGE meme and crypto scheme that Musk is so fond of.

Fox News reports that Greene will chair yet another DOGE—the Delivering on Government Efficiency Committee, which will purportedly “focus on rooting out waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government.”

A longtime Donald Trump loyalist, Greene tried and failed to oust Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson earlier this year. She subsequently threatened to try it again. The prospect of chairing her own subcommittee seems to have mollified the congresswoman, as reports indicate she is now expected to support Johnson’s upcoming bid to re-up as speaker.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a perfect response to Greene’s new gig.

“​​This is good, actually,” AOC posted on X. “She barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading. To borrow a phrase I saw elsewhere, it’s like giving someone an unplugged controller.“

“Absolutely dying at those two now getting assigned the ‘privilege’ of ‘working” with MTG,” she continued. “That is actually hilarious. Enjoy, fellas! Very prestigious post you have there.”

x Absolutely dying at those two now getting assigned the “privilege” of “working” with MTG. That is actually hilarious. Enjoy, fellas! Very prestigious post you have there 💀 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 22, 2024

Carpetbagger Greene has a rich history of unproductive antics in the House and on committees. Way back in 2021, 11 Republicans voted with Democrats to remove Greene from her committee assignments. At the time, Greene’s history of making threatening statements against fellow lawmakers and spewing antisemitic conspiracy theories was considered a detriment to the American public.

In 2023, after the GOP retook control of the House, Greene got a chance to embarrass America as a committee member again. And since her very first day back, she has spewed hate, disseminated misinformation, and even had to be muzzled by her own party’s committee chair for being such a crap-tabulous person.

She is now tasked with having to actually work with someone. Sure, she will parade in government agency officials and then misinform the public about excessive spending while turning a blind eye to actual waste and the private sector’s gouging of American taxpayers. But will her ego coexist with Musk’s, a guy known to relish in destroying things because he’s in a tyrannical position of power?