On Thursday, Fox News host and pundit Tomi Lahren floated the idea that the failed nomination of Matt Gaetz for attorney general was really an “Art of the Deal” plan orchestrated by Donald Trump.
Gaetz announced that he was withdrawing his name for consideration as a series of stories about his alleged sexual misconduct began to emerge.
But during an appearance on Fox’s “The Story,” Lahren saw a victory for Trump.
“I think this whole thing was very strategic and in my estimation it has the ‘Art of the Deal’ written all over it,” Lahren told host Martha MacCallum. “Obviously, Matt Gaetz was a very controversial pick, some would say maybe the most controversial pick that Trump could of selected. So now whoever he picks as his second choice, they'll probably receive a little bit less scrutiny, they won't have as much heat on them.”