Lahren further argued that Trump’s other nominees would also have less “heat” and that Gaetz’s departure “kind of gave cover for some of the other controversial picks.”

MacCallum then asked Lahren if she thought Gaetz himself was a part of the storyline she was forwarding.

“This is all just my theory and my speculation, but I wouldn't put it past him. I think that this is a very strategic team,” she concluded.

The nomination and withdrawal is an early black eye and political loss for Trump and the first since his election win. Trump gave up on Gaetz, according to reporting from The Bulwark, and called Gaetz to tell him he simply didn’t have the votes to confirm him.

Lahren’s attempt to spin victory from a clear defeat is symptomatic of the role that Fox News and its stable of hosts and pundits play in the right-wing media world. Prominent leaders like Trump can never fail in this version of how the world works, but are master manipulators who control events—even when things go poorly for them.

It is the sort of tortured logic that led Fox News figures to promote election conspiracies after Trump lost to President Joe Biden in 2020 and it cost the network nearly $800 million.

Unfortunately, millions of conservative viewers rely on Fox News’ version of events to guide them and inform them, and it leads to a crisis of misinformation that ends up in votes for figures like Trump.