Tulsi Gabbard's Vladimir Putin-mania might be catching up to her. Punchbowl News reports that GOP senators have privately discussed wanting to get their hands on the former congresswoman-turned-right-winger’s full FBI file.

Donald Trump’s choice to head the U.S. Intelligence apparatus has a spotty history of troublesome positions on our foreign policy. Particularly problematic for Senate conservatives, according to Punchbowl, are Gabbard’s positions on exonerating whistleblower/traitor who committed espionage Edward Snowden, in tandem with her history of parroting Russian talking points. She has also promoted straight Russian propaganda, like the conspiracy theory that the United States has secret biolabs in Ukraine.

According to Punchbowl, the implication here is that while it is public knowledge that Russian agent Elena Branson seemed to really be focused on Gabbard's presidential campaign, the GOP senators might be worried there are more problematic surprises in the file.

“I start out saying, OK, this is an individual the president wants on his team,” Republican Sen. Mike Rounds, a member of the Intelligence Committee, told Punchbowl. “But now let’s talk about information that maybe the president didn’t have, or information that comes up, and at that stage do we advise the president to look elsewhere or do we offer our consent?”

Fellow Senate Intelligence Committee member Susan Collins has said that Gabbard is “a nominee that illustrates the importance of a full background check, a public hearing, and the constitutional role of the Senate.” Of course, Collins has the integrity of discount toilet paper.

Republican Sen. Jodi Ernst of Iowa described the choice of Gabbard for Intelligence chief as “interesting,” and Texas Republican John Cornyn, said “I have no doubt that she’s a patriot, having served in the military. But those are responsibilities in the position of trust for the nation. We need to understand and get all those answers to those questions.”

Gabbard was also placed on a Transportation Security Administration watchlist earlier this year, according to CNN. The TSA’s Quiet Skies list adds additional security checks for customers. Gabbard claims the move was retribution for being such an anti-establishment threat. Sources tell CNN that it was more likely that Gabbard’s various foreign travels and activities triggered the algorithm that put Trump’s intelligence pick on the list.

In a statement to CNN, the TSA did not confirm Gabbard’s inclusion on the list, but did say, “TSA’s Quiet Skies program, which is not a terrorist watchlist, leverages USG intelligence information and databases to apply screening measures to a limited number of passengers for a limited period of time. Simply matching to a risk-based rule does not constitute derogatory information about an individual.”

While none of Trump's appointments have fared well under even the slightest bit of scrutiny, Gabbard may be the next person to tumble.