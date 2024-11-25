Right-wing nutjob and Rep. Lauren Boebert has joined the service Cameo, meaning for the low, low price of $250, you can get a video message from the Colorado Republican now infamous for getting frisky at a performance of "Beetlejuice" the musical.

"Whether it’s a milestone birthday, an anniversary, or a long-awaited reunion, make it unforgettable with a one-of-a-kind Cameo video from Lauren Boebert," says her Cameo page. "You’ll have the chance to customize your request for Lauren Boebert, like asking them to mention inside jokes, share words of wisdom, or work in their signature catchphrases. Don’t be afraid to get creative with your request, especially for celebrations like weddings, retirements, or bachelor and bachelorette parties that call for a good laugh. No matter the occasion, the video will be yours to keep—share the fun and relive the moment for years to come."

It’s unclear how long Boebert’s Cameo career will last, though, since it may be illegal for her to earn income from the site while serving in Congress.

“Under House Rules, Members, as well as House officers and employees who are paid above the ‘senior staff’ rate (for 2008, anyone paid at or above $114, 468), are prohibited from receiving any honoraria. An honorarium, as defined in the rules, is ‘a payment of money or a thing of value for an appearance, speech, or article,’” according to the House Ethics Committee.

However, if Boebert is booted from the platform, there are some other equally horrible people you can purchase a video message from, if that kind of thing floats your boat.

Fresh off his resignation from Congress and after his dreams of being attorney general were dashed, Matt Gaetz joined the website. His profile photo on the platform is the same photo his wife, Ginger Gaetz, posted to X after Gaetz withdrew from being considered for Donald Trump’s attorney general, with the caption “Unemployment never looked so good.”

Gaetz has already posted a handful of super-cringe videos, which cost upward of $500 a pop, including a pep talk for a guy named "Toby" and a congrats on making partner at a law firm to a woman named "Tarah."

Former Rep. George Santos of New York, who was expelled from Congress and later pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft, has earned a killing from Cameo, funds that will no doubt help pay his legal fees.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is also on Cameo, where for the low price of $19.99, you can send a message to the guy who helped run Trump’s failed attempt to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

Some of the videos Giuliani posted are mega cringe, including this one below where he recites the “I’m a Little Tea Pot” nursery rhyme in what appears to be an empty baseball stadium.

x This video of Rudy Giuliani humiliating himself for a few hundred bucks on Cameo is the culmination of such a profound public debasement. The attention economy has revealed so many political figures to just be attention-seeking grifters. (h/t @KFILE ) pic.twitter.com/aro07ho8rd — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 17, 2023

Giuliani, who has been on the platform for years now, was disbarred in July and can no longer perform paid legal services.

That’s a problem for him since in his effort to steal the election for Trump, Giuliani defamed two poll workers in Georgia and now owes them nearly $150 million.

He better get cranking on those Cameos: It would take only 7,503,752 people sending him Cameo messages to pay off that legal judgement.

Also on Cameo is Trump ally Roger Stone, who was found guilty of obstruction of justice and witness tampering stemming from the government’s probe into Russian interference in Trump’s 2016 election. Trump corruptly commuted Stone’s sentence before he left office kicking and screaming in 2021.

Apparently, people pay more than $100 a pop asking Stone “to poke fun at their liberal friends and family,” according to his Cameo page. File under: horrible people paying horrible people to do horrible things.

If you want a real blast from the past, you can pay former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin $199 to craft you or your loved ones a video message.

If budget is a concern, a video from former Utah Congressman turned Fox News host Jason Chaffetz cost just $35. What a steal!

That’s even cheaper than fellow Fox News personality Tomi Lahren, who charges $95 each for a Cameo video.

And if Never Trumpers are your cup of tea, you can purchase videos from short-lived Trump press secretary Anthony Scaramucci or former Trump fixer Michael Cohen. Both men, who now loathe Trump, are on the platform.