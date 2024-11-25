California is gearing up for a high-stakes clash with President-elect Donald Trump over environmental policy and immigration—and it’s happening before Trump is even sworn into office.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a bold warning announcing he would intervene if the Trump administration rolls back the federal tax credit for electric vehicle rebates. If the credit is removed, Newsom pledged to provide a state-funded $7,500 rebate for electric vehicle buyers in California.

“[Z]ero-emission vehicles are here to stay,” Newsom said in a press release. “We will intervene if the Trump administration eliminates the federal tax credit, doubling down on our commitment to clean air and green jobs in California. We’re not turning back on a clean transportation future—we’re going to make it more affordable for people to drive vehicles that don’t pollute.”

California’s environmental transformation has been nothing short of remarkable.

Los Angeles was once shrouded in a thick haze of smog, and the state struggled with dangerous air quality into the late 20th century. Following the creation of the California Air Resources Board and the Federal Air Quality Act, both in 1967, the state began to dramatically improve its air quality. And now California is a national leader in the fight against climate change. It recently reached its goal of 100 days with 100% carbon-free, renewable electricity for at least a part of each day.

The state hit another milestone this year, with more than 2 million zero-emission vehicles sold in the state.

"This milestone comes a little over two years after California eclipsed the 1 million ZEV sales mark," Newsom’s office stated in a press release.

But the fight isn’t just about clean cars.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is preparing for a legal showdown with Trump over immigration policies, including Trump’s planned mass deportations.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta

In a recent interview with The Nation, Bonta made it clear the state will take every available step to protect its immigrant communities—no matter what the Trump administration throws at them.

“I’ve been preparing and readying for this possible moment for months, and in some cases years, depending on the topic,” said Bonta, adding, “They want to do what they want, when they want, how they want it, even if it violates the Constitution or a federal statute.”

Bonta’s team is also worried about “the harm that will be visited on Americans, including Californians, that will be the result of unlawful activity and, in the immigration space, xenophobia, racism, discrimination, fearmongering, scapegoating,” he said.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, has backed plans to withhold federal funding from states that buck mass deportations. Trump himself has also claimed to weaponize the military against states that thwart his immigration policies.

Fox News host Mark Levin suggested to Homan that federal funding “should be slashed” to states functioning as sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants.

“To me, you’ve got a powerful weapon among others, which is ‘Okay, no federal funds,’ boom,” said Levin.

“And that’s going to happen, I guarantee it. President Trump will do that,” Homan told the Fox News host on Sunday.

California has the most immigrants of any state in the country. And Trump’s comments have unsurprisingly frightened many in the state.

“I worry about what’s going to happen to my kids,” Chanthon Bun, a California resident, former convict, and Cambodian refugee, told CalMatters. “It’s like you’re not even here. Your mind is in such fear that you can’t even enjoy breathing.”

The California law was implemented during Trump’s first administration. “Sanctuary states” prohibited local law enforcement from transferring immigration cases to federal border enforcement, where the individual would likely be deported.

As Daily Kos reported, Homan is setting his target on Los Angeles in particular.

"If I gotta send twice as many officers to LA because we're not getting any assistance, then that's what we're going to do,” Homan said last week. “We got a mandate. President Trump is serious about this. I'm serious about it. This is gonna happen with or without you."

Bonta, however, is just as serious about protecting California’s immigrant residents. He has vowed to use the full weight of the California Department of Justice to block any unlawful federal actions.

"As the reality of a second Trump administration takes hold, I know there is a great deal of fear, sadness, anxiety, and panic—especially among our immigrant communities," Bonta said in an email statement on Sunday. He added that "the California Department of Justice is ready to protect and defend our immigrant communities from any unlawful action that Trump takes."

California is gearing up for a fierce battle on multiple fronts. As Newsom, Bonta, and other state leaders prepare to fight against federal overreach, the Golden State is ready to defend its values—whether it’s clean air or immigrant rights—no matter what comes next.