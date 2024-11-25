Kellyanne Conway confronted Meghan McCain backstage over a years-old statement the former “The View” host made. According to an eyewitness, the former senior counselor to Donald Trump made a beeline for McCain following the 2024 Global Women’s Summit last week to address 2018 comments she made about Conway’s then-marriage to George Conway.

“Kellyanne walked up to Meghan and said, ‘I wasn’t going to say this while I was miked but do you remember what you said about me and my marriage on ‘The View’?’” the source recalled to the Daily Beast. “You called my marriage ‘gross.’”

Confronting a “shaking” McCain, the former campaign manager added, “Do you realize what you said and what you did? Do you realize all the people you hurt?”

The witness further told the outlet that McCain apologized to Conway, explaining that she “[didn’t] remember” saying anything about Conway that “hurt [her].”

The witness added, “Meghan said it was making her uncomfortable but that seemed to make it worse.”

After it was all over, the insider told the outlet that Conway looked “unfazed” while the serially online podcaster was visibly “shaken” from the backstage clash.

Commenting on the confrontation Conway recalled to the tabloid, “I waited until the cameras and microphones were off to privately and calmly address the very public insults she has directed at my family.”

She added, “She may wish to outrun her recent past as a years-long resident Mean Girl on ‘The View’ and Bravo, where her mouth was a spigot of vile and bile hurled toward people and topics she does not know, including my marriage and children, and casually lying about silly things like me calling her (I don’t have her number).”

Also responding to the awkward exchange, McCain told the Daily Beast, “It was a bizarre experience and certainly not what I expected when I accepted an invitation to speak at an event hosted by The Washington Post and Tina Brown. The only reason why their marriage was ever a hot topic was because they were constantly airing their dirty laundry to America.”

McCain stepped down from “The View” in 2021, but managed to make her media rounds scolding Conway and her very public family drama at the time.

“I think it’s awful and I think that they have four kids that are gonna read this crap and I think it’s awful,” McCain said during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” in 2020.

x YouTube Video

“I think it’s weird and I don’t care if it’s their kink or whatever I think it’s horrible. ... I think they’re both gross.”

Continuing, McCain added, “Wait can I say one more thing? Don’t call me or email me, Kellyanne. She does that every time I say something.”

Conway has repeatedly denied that she has ever reached out to McCain, stating recently and in her memoir that she has never had McCain’s phone number.

During Trump’s first presidency, Conway and her now-ex-husband George made headlines for their painfully awkward opposing views of the convicted felon.

While the lawyer made consistent jabs via X at Trump, Kellyanne publicly praised the president-elect as she sat at his side as senior counselor.

The U.S. took notice of this blatant opposition, speculating about their relationship behind the scenes as well.

Making it one of the strangest love triangles, Trump also joined in on the public spat, firing off tweets like, “George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted.”

He added, “I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

x George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

They ultimately divorced in 2023.

Conway—who stepped down from the administration in 2020—is still an avid supporter of Trump as her ex-husband continues to fire off opinions about the Trump administration via BlueSky.

Thank you to the Daily Kos community who continues to fight so hard with Daily Kos. Your reader support means everything. We will continue to have you covered and keep you informed, so please donate just $3 to help support the work we do.