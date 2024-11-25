A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Senate Republicans are a bit nervous about Tulsi Gabbard as intel chief

A lover of Vladimir Putin and Russian propaganda? What’s to be worried about?

GOP senators shrug off rape allegation against Trump pick

At this point, it’s just par for the Republican course.

Trump’s ‘border czar’ to blue states: Embrace mass deportation or else

So much for leaving it up to the states.

Cartoon: Recipes for revenge

It’s good to see that recalled junk isn’t going to waste.

Kim Jong Un dumps Trump, cozies up in another country's arms

The bromance seems to be over.

Trump not giving this loser a Cabinet post after costing her a Senate seat after all

She did it all for nothing.

Inside Senate Democrats' last-ditch deal to confirm judges

There is no time to waste.

The House is broken. These Democrats have a plan to fix it

When in doubt, implement a task force!

Explaining the Right: Why they hate liberals fleeing to Bluesky

It’s hard to “own the libs” if they’re not there to hear it.

Why it's so hard for young people to run for office

One hint: It’s green.

What the Media Missed: Trump’s sex pests and Musk’s purchased power

The media conversation is missing some key points.

Jack Smith pulls cases against Trump in latest sign we live in hell

Trump keeps dodging charges.

