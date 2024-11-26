Former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan claimed during a Fox News appearance on Saturday that Donald Trump may ask him to lead the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.
Hogan, whose legal name is Terry Bollea, alleged that Trump made the suggestion when they met backstage during a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City shortly before the election (the same rally where a racist comedian said Puerto Rico is “garbage”).
“My president said, ‘You know something, Hogan, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness, because you’re 71 and you still got that Trump pump on, brother, and it would be great if you get all the kids in America in shape,'” Hogan said.