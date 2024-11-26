Trump and Hogan worked together when Trump was a performer in World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE.

The President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition is an advisory council that cooperates with the administration to educate the public on dietary, fitness, and related issues. Notable past chairpersons have included Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell, actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, and gymnast Dominique Dawes. In 2019, Trump appointed former NFL star Herschel Walker before his failed Senate bid in Georgia.

Despite Hogan’s fame as a performer, he would be a strange choice to educate children. In 1994, when WWE founder and owner Vince McMahon was on trial for alleged steroid distribution, Hogan testified in federal court that he was a user of anabolic steroids to build muscle. McMahon was ultimately acquitted.

At the time he was using steroids, Hogan frequently extolled the virtues of diet, prayer, and vitamins to children watching WWE televised events as a way to get healthy.

In another episode later in his life, Hogan was temporarily removed from the WWE Hall of Fame after he was caught on a recording using the N-word.

Earlier this year, following his public endorsement of Trump, Hogan was recorded in a bar threatening to “drop the leg” on Vice President Kamala Harris. The “leg drop” was Hogan’s finishing move during his wrestling days.

Hogan has not been officially announced as a Trump selection, but he has nominated Hogan’s former boss Linda McMahon to lead his Department of Education, despite her lack of experience on the topic. Hogan would fit right in with Trump’s other controversial appointees.