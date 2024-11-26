Georgia’s Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been given her own subcommittee to chair, the Delivering on Government Efficiency Committee. The committee, and its meme crypto name, matches the non-governmental Department of Government Efficiency that billionaire Trump-backers Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been given to spin their egos.

Greene will not be able to begin playing committee chair until the end of January 2025 but that has not stopped the conspiracy theorist from doing the right-wing media rounds and promising to use her new powers to censor Trump's enemies in the media.

Greene appeared on Fox Business, where fellow conspiracy theorist and host Maria Bartiromo asked her to explain what the Georgia lawmaker sees as “waste” in our government.

“We'll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda,” Greene said. “We'll be going in to grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa, all kinds of programs that don't help the American people.”

As for “sex apps in Malaysia,” Lauren Tousignant over at Jezebel believes Greene is referring to a harm reduction app that a U.S. professor received $3.4 million in grant money to optimize health care options for gay and bisexual men abroad. As for “toilets in Africa,” this could be any kind of aid the U.S. sends to one of dozens of countries in the continent of Africa.

On Monday, Greene did an interview for Real America's Voice, where the discussion turned to TV host Joy Reid The MSNBC host has routinely criticized Trump on television, but what got under Greene’s skin was Reid’s reporting on ex-Trump Secretary of Defense Mark Esper’s assertions that Trump wanted to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters, and had to be talked down from the outrageously unconstitutional and illegal order.

After yammering about having never heard Trump say “shoot protestors,” and attacking Reid’s support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, Greene offered up censorship as a solution.

"The reality is I think Joy Reid is, she's clearly for murder," Greene said. "Because she supports all of those things, yet she wants to feign her outrage over President Trump. She's lying about him and gaslighting her viewers, and her show needs to end."

What the DOGE project will ultimately end up being is not yet known. Greene seems interested in attacking a media that has had the unfortunate experience of having to cover her antics, and Musk is promising to apply destructive austerity policies that will decimate the lives of people who voted Republican (as well as those who did not).

The two together sound like a propaganda ministry, hellbent on dismantling the government services Americans need.

