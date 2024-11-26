A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump is big mad everyone found out he gave his cringe super fan a job

Sort of surprising he’s not repelled by someone so obsequious.

How this blue state is fortifying itself against Trump’s second term

Welcome to the blue-state resistance.

Thanksgiving travel chaos is easier to navigate—thanks to Democrats

Transpo Pete strikes again!

Trump announces scheme to hike prices on millions of struggling families

Congratulations, Democrats, on your victory in the 2026 midterms.

Trump's guitar grift hit with cease and desist

Less legit than a four-strip Adidas.

Cartoon: Measles and mumps and rubella—oh my!

“Fly!”

Steroid user Hulk Hogan might be Trump pick to teach kids to be healthy

Lesson No. 1: How to find a vein.

Trump's grabbing all the dark money and skipping the ethics

Seems fine.

Kellyanne Conway confronts Meghan McCain over marriage diss

Let them fight.

Fox News hosts offer weird idea to sell Trump’s mass deportation plot

Wonder if they’ll hire the same crisis PR firm Harvey Weinstein did.



