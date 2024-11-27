I've seen snippets of commentary from some Democratic officials and prominent opinion-havers suggesting, somewhat ominously, that the party needs to shift to the right culturally (sometimes expressed in the veiled language of "abandoning special interests") in order to appeal to working class voters. But as I've noted before, nothing the Dems do is going to make a difference in this media environment. Anyone who defends the old values of democracy, human rights, and evidence-based reality is going to be demonized no matter what they do or do not say. The GOP's media juggernaut will always find something to hold up for mockery. The angertainment will never stop. We need to double down on decency or we have nothing left.

