Donald Trump has offered to buy a young girl’s hair for “millions.”

Trump was tooling around in a golf cart on Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, when he spotted a girl on the course and made a beeline for her.

“Oh, I love that girl. I love that hair. I want her hair!” Trump said. “Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that.”

The little girl replied that she voted for him, and Trump responded, “I voted for you too.”

x Trump to a little Black girl at his golf club:



“Oh, I love that girl. I love that hair. I want her hair. Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that.” pic.twitter.com/szYC6QnpFn — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 25, 2024

Like all things Trump, the reactions to a 78-year-old billionaire jesting with a young girl about whether he can “buy [her] hair” for “millions” is a litmus test of sorts. Some people see Trump’s creepy entitlement as proof of his supposed everyman appeal, while others are just reminded of the entitled, dehumanizing behavior often exhibited by the wealthy—and fascists.

For some people, Trump’s strange entitlement is proof he has a sense of humor. For others, it is yet another example of how he and the world he has created around him can be bizarre and dehumanizing. Whether he’s railing against windmills or praising “the late, great Hannibal Lecter,” Trump’s connection to everyday reality seems tenuous at best.

If history is any indication, Trump will soon spend a good share of his presidency doing weird things on golf courses. Mark your Bingo cards accordingly.

