Fox News primetime hosts have a message for American families as they gather together for Thanksgiving dinner: Be thankful that Donald Trump won the presidential election.

On his program on Tuesday night, Sean Hannity—whom some in Trump’s inner circle have described as the incoming president’s “shadow chief of staff”—told his audiences this Thanksgiving would be happy because the Republican leader.

“Truth is making a comeback. Common sense is making a comeback,” Hannity said as a graphic with a smiling Trump captioned “Happy Thanksgiving” appeared next to him.

Hannity argued that Trump’s plans to reduce regulation and allow for increased pollution—all while cutting support for green energy—is good news.