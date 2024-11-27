Ariana Grande—who is Italian-American—found herself in the middle of another bizarre MAGA race attack.

Gina Loudon, host of far-right cable network Real America’s Voice, called the pop star “obviously” Hispanic in a failed attempt to prove Hollywood was attacking white people in the highly anticipated release of “Wicked.”

“I should have known, it’s ‘Holly-weird,’” Loudon began.

“I should have known they’d try to make it ‘woke’ in the ways that they could think of. Let’s just start with the fact that they have Ariana Grande, who is obviously a Hispanic woman, playing the part of a ditzy, blonde, white… really villain when it comes right down to it.”

Loudon, who was a member of the 2020 Donald Trump campaign's media advisory board, also blasted the film for “racism” and “racial appropriation,” explaining that it was “offensive” for the filmmakers to make a villain a “ditzy, blonde, white” woman.

Daily Kos reached out to Grande’s representatives for comment but did not immediately hear back.

x Embedded Content

Social media users were quick to notice the inaccuracy in Loudon’s weird accusations, with one Bluesky user calling the MAGA pundit “confidently stupid” for her remarks.

Another user said Loudon’s statements were “totally ignorant,” adding that her racism claims were “reminiscent of the last regime”—referring to the prejudice often expressed by Trump cronies during his first term in office.

It’s possible that the outspoken MAGA supporter still holds a grudge against the pop star for her vocalized support for Kamala Harris following the election.

Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande arrive at the premiere of "Wicked" on Nov. 9 in Los Angeles.

​​“Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today,” Grande wrote via her Instagram Story earlier this month alongside a slew of links for LGBTQ+ resources.

Grande also has a history of showing support for the transgender community, donating upwards of $1.5 million to organizations in 2022 to support transgender youth.

As for Loudon, her “othering” of someone based on race to spread hatred is reminiscent of Trump’s rhetoric on the campaign trail when the felon-elect insisted that multiracial Harris was solely “of Indian heritage.”

In front of the National Association for Black Journalists, Trump said he “didn’t know [Harris] was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black.”

