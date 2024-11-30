Donald Trump doesn’t exactly have a great record with musicians. He’s infamous for stealing their music and racking up cease-and-desist letters—and even lawsuits—because they don’t want to have any association with him.

Unless you’re still hanging onto that Kid Rock poster you bought in the early aughts, you can take some small comfort in knowing that some of your favorite artists are not Trump fans.

Taylor Swift

Earlier this year, Swift’s success has had the Republican world of conspiracists and misogynists claiming the mega pop star was a “deep state” psychological operation created to shift the election away from Trump. In September, she endorsed Kamala Harris—which of course drove conservatives absolutely mad. It made Trump so mad, he posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on his social media site.

Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican popstar backed Kamala Harris on Instagram to his 45 million followers after racist comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s Nazi-inspired rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Eminem

A longtime critic of Trump, the rapper loaned his talents to Vice President Kamala’s campaign at a rally in Michigan, alongside former President Barack Obama.

Cher

Cher endorsed Harris in October, but her history of slamming Trump goes all the way back to his first run for the White House, when she called him “a fucking idiot.”

Joni Mitchell

The legendary folk singer made it clear she would vote against the orange one if she were a U.S. citizen.

“Fuck Donald Trump,” she declared at a concert in October.

Marc Anthony

The Puerto Rican superstar singer and actor cut a powerful promo for the Harris campaign, reminding Hispanic voters of Trump’s bigotry.

Eddy Grant

Grant took Trump to court for his use of Grant’s hit song “Electric Avenue,” in 2020—and won!

White Stripes

Trump’s unauthorized use of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” led the group to reunite long enough to slap him with a lawsuit. The front man of the group, Jack White, posted a damning statement on his Instagram account on Election Day.

“Americans chose a known, obvious fascist and now America will get whatever this wannabe dictator wants to enact from here on in,” he wrote.

Pharrell Williams

Williams sent Trump a cease-and-desist letter for playing his hit “Happy” at Trump’s ill-advised rally the same day 11 people were murdered at the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in Pittsburg, in October 2018.

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist’, you played his song Happy to a crowd at a political event in Indiana,” the letter said. “There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

Neil Young

In 2020, he sued Trump over the unauthorized use of his music.

“The Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate,” his lawyer wrote in the court filing.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé was one of the many artists demanding Trump stop using their music at rallies. Not only did she tell him to stop playing her hit song “Freedom,” but she gave the Harris campaign explicit permission to use it as Harris’ campaign theme song.

Stevie Nicks

The music legend penned an anthem for women in service of the anti-Trump movement during this year’s election.

Bruce Springsteen

The Boss released a full video detailing exactly why he was not going to vote for Trump.