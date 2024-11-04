Vice President Kamala Harris is closing out her campaign with a positive message of hope.

“Together, we will build a brighter future for our nation, where we stand for freedom, we stand for justice, we stand for the dignity of work,” Harris says in the two-minute ad titled “Brighter Future.”

The ad is a stark contrast with the closing message of Harris’ opponent, whose rallies in the in the final days of the campaign have featured threats, insults, and incoherence. In fact, Harris’ opponent doesn’t even get a mention in her ad, though she does include a subtle reference to the kind of campaign Donald Trump has been running.

“We see in our fellow Americans neighbors, not enemies,” she says. “We believe in each other, we believe in our country. We’re not falling for these folks who are trying to divide us.”

