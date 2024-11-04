Former President Donald Trump and his campaign are closing out the 2024 campaign not with confidence, but with a crap ton of whining about how unfair it is that he’s not being treated as the odds-on favorite.

The bellyaching began Saturday night, when Ann Selzer—an Iowa-based pollster who has been an oracle of sorts in predicting which candidate had the momentum in the final days of the last three elections—released a shock poll finding Vice President Kamala Harris leading Trump in Iowa.

Trump accused Selzer of voter suppression, and said any polls showing him losing should be illegal.

“It is called suppression. They suppress,” Trump said of the Iowa poll at one of his low-energy rallies on Sunday. “And it actually should be illegal. Because in many ways, it is worse than the written word."

Trump’s campaign also sent out a memo accusing media outlets of trying to suppress the vote by releasing polls showing Trump losing.

“On Saturday, top Democrats appear to have received early access to an absurd outlier poll of Iowa conducted by the Des Moines Register. Not to be outdone, the New York Times arrived right on cue with another set of polling data being used to drive a voter suppression narrative against President Trump’s supporters,” the campaign wrote in the memo, referring also to a spate of NYT polls showing Harris ahead in Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Georgia—enough to give her an Electoral College victory. “Some in the media are choosing to amplify a mad dash to dampen and diminish voter enthusiasm. It has not worked. Our voters are like President Trump: they fight.”

Of course, if Trump’s campaign had internal numbers showing Trump ahead they’d release them to counter the narrative. Instead of doing that, they’re lashing out—a sign they know they are losing.

But it’s not just polls Trump and his allies are whining about.

CNN also reported that Trump is privately complaining to his close allies about why women don't like him—apparently not understanding that women don’t like it when their freedom to make decisions about their own bodies is taken away from them.

They’re also publicly incensed that Harris made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday night in a pitch-perfect sketch.

"It's a campaign ad, I mean they're trying to get her elected,” Trump sycophant Brian Kilmeade moaned on Fox News.

x 📺Fox & Friends attacks SNL for inviting Kamala Harris to appear in a skit. @SteveDoocy & @kilmeade lecture @nbc on comedy. @ainsleyearhardt cites the candidates who have appeared. Lawrence reads FCC.



BRIAN: It's a campaign ad!

STEVE: It wasn't cringey, but it wasn't comedy gold https://t.co/TB7tSokdJL pic.twitter.com/JRQ1OdGhsE — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) November 3, 2024

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida,, who gave up his dignity to back Trump, accused “SNL” and “virtually every single media outlet in America to depress and suppress Republican votes and Trump voters.”

x Rubio: Went to SNL in violation of the law. I hope she laughed on SNL in front of millions of people because that’s probably worth 2-3 million votes right there pic.twitter.com/QaVkgv4Yml — Acyn (@Acyn) November 3, 2024

Rubio said Harris, “went to ‘Saturday Night Live,’ by the way in violation of the law. My only hope, I hope she laughed on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in front of millions of people, millions of people probably heard her laugh for two or three minutes, because that’s probably worth 2- to 3-million votes right there."

Harris, meanwhile, is projecting strength in the home stretch. She’s filling rallies with tens of thousands of people, and ending on a closing message of hope.

“Trump is spending the closing days of his campaign angry and unhinged, lying about the election being stolen because he’s worried he will lose,” Harris spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement. “The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth and will walk into the Oval Office focused on them—that’s Vice President Harris.”

