Music producer and recording artist will.i.am released a new anthem endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday.

At just under two minutes, “Yes She Can” is a short and sweet tribute to the hope of a better future. “What's wrong with America? Why can't we get along in America? Something's going on in America. People entertained by the predator,” will.i.am raps. “We all immigrants, different characters. But together, you know, we can break down the barriers. So register and vote for your life.”

Polling has shown that the levels of enthusiasm for the Harris campaign are the highest they have been since President Barack Obama ran in 2008. And will.i.am's song, a remix of one he made for Obama’s campaign, is a clear echo of that hope and enthusiasm.

In 2020, will.i.am remixed his group The Black Eyed Peas’ mega-hit “Where Is the Love?” into a song endorsing the Biden-Harris ticket. He joins a ton of legendary popular artists such as Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, Joni Mitchell, and Linda Ronstadt who have endorsed, spoken out against Donald Trump, and lent their talents to the Harris-Walz campaign.

