Fox News has decided that the negative reaction of two conservatives on social media to a new Will Ferrell ad for Vice President Kamala Harris is a newsworthy event.

In the comedic ad, Ferrell, well known for his impression of former President George W. Bush as a dullard, calls on an individual voter named “Gary” to get out and vote for Harris.

“Your vote will make the difference—that means you, Gary,” Ferrell says.

In a Fox News story headlined “Actor Will Ferrell 'threatens' voters in new Harris campaign ad: 'Shut the f--- up, Gary,'” the conservative outlet assures its readers that at least two accounts on X are mad about the commercial.

Fox quotes a person with the username @Bubblebathgirl, who fumed, “Democrats have now resorted to physically threatening people to vote for Kamala. Will Ferrell should’ve stuck to comedy. This isn’t funny at all.”

Another user quoted by Fox laments, “Will Ferrell is making it REAL tough for me to watch Elf this season.”

Despite the tone of the story, Fox News has been more positive about endorsements for Donald Trump.

In September, the network hosted Joe Germanotta, the father of Lady Gaga, to speak about backing Trump in the election.

Meanwhile, the more famous member of the family—you know, Lady Gaga—recently endorsed Harris and will be campaigning for her in Pennsylvania.

As Fox is the leading outpost of “reporting” on the imaginary “war on Christmas,” it is unclear if the network’s broadside against Ferrell has signaled its change in allegiance against the holiday. After all, other than his time on “Saturday Night Live,” Ferrell is perhaps best known for his role as “Buddy the Elf” in the now-classic holiday film, “Elf.”

Ferrell has not indicated how Buddy intends to vote in the election, but his allegiance with Santa Claus would appear to show an affinity for people who would appear on Santa’s “nice” list.

