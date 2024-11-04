“This is our final show before Election Day,” John Oliver began Sunday night’s “Last Week Tonight,” on HBO. Oliver made some jokes and spoke about how Donald Trump’s unintentional absurdity as a person has always made it hard for people to potentially realize how dangerous he really is.

"This could come down to a handful of votes in a handful of states,” Oliver explained. “And given that, I've been thinking ‘what am I going to be feeling on Wednesday, and is there anything I'm going to wish I'd said right now?’ So that is what the rest of this is going to be.”

“Picking apart policy proposals when the alternative is Trump is a bit like debating which color to paint the living room when your house is on fucking fire,” Oliver said in response to criticism that Harris’ policies have gotten short shrift on his show.

"But to be clear, I am voting for Kamala Harris, and I think you should too,” Oliver told the audience, saying the next few minutes would be an appeal to undecided voters, or uncommitted voters uninspired by Harris and Biden’s positions on foreign policy.

“That is not AI, by the way. That is a real photo, and it may be the worst photo of any human being ever taken.”

Oliver finished strongly saying that politics is transactional by nature, and one’s personal hopes and dreams are rarely, if ever, met by any single candidate.

“Here is how I look at it. The struggle for justice isn't just about what happens on Election Day. It's a fight waged constantly, day in, day out, in protests, on the streets, meetings with legislators, and in the thousand small actions that cumulatively move the government forward an inch at a time.”

It is worth the watch.

