With mere hours to go until Election Day, the Democratic and Republican presidential nominees are leaving no stone unturned as they dash across swing states on Monday to make their final plea to voters.

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and will make later stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. She is closing with a message of hope, choosing “country over party,” and protecting democracy. According to a campaign statement, the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia rallies are part of a series of simultaneous campaign events in all seven battleground states to capture grassroots enthusiasm and mobilize voters on Election Day eve.

Polls show Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump tied in Pennsylvania, which holds 19 electoral votes—the most of all the swing states.

But Trump is reportedly lagging behind with usually reliable Republican seniors in early voting results, which Politico deemed a “red flag” for the GOP. As Daily Kos reported, this is more like “a five-alarm fire.”

Democratic VP nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen are traveling across Wisconsin in a push for last-minute votes. Leaving from the state capital of St. Paul, the couple will cross the state line and head to La Crosse, Stevens Point, and Milwaukee. Per the campaign, the day will culminate at a high-energy rally in Detroit, where they’ll be joined by the Detroit Youth Choir and music legends Jon Bon Jovi and The War and Treaty.

Meanwhile, second gentleman Doug Emhoff is rallying the Democratic base in Greenville, North Carolina, then heading to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia to meet his wife Harris tonight.

Other prominent Democrats and celebrities will be joining forces across swing states to push for a blue wave. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be holding events and traveling on the Get-Out-The-Vote bus tour. First lady Jill Biden will be making pit stops across North Carolina. Christina Aguilera, Los Tigres Del Norte, and musical duo Sofi Tukker will be campaigning for Harris in Las Vegas. Actor and producer Sophia Bush, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and former Rep. Gabby Giffords will be at the Fighting for Reproductive Freedom bus tour stop at Arizona State University.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Trump is making his final stand at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, marking his third consecutive day in the Tarheel State. This comes after reports of underwhelming rally crowds in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Monday and Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday.

The nominees seem to be following former football coach Walz’s directive to “leave it all on the field” as they conclude this unprecedented campaign cycle. The nation waits with bated breath, ready to see how this pivotal moment in history unfolds.