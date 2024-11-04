A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

'We believe in each other': Harris closes campaign with message of hope

When he goes low, we go high.

Harris leads in the one Iowa poll that matters—with major national implications

It’s so close, but this poll gives us hope.

Watch right-wing Washington Post columnist quit and walk off livestream

There’s nothing better than a Republican hissy fit on air.

Trump’s team cooks up wild new theory for why he's going to win

When in doubt, just make up your own numbers.

Trump campaign running out of steam in Michigan

There’s a limit for how much hot air Trump can blow at his rallies before people leave.

MAGA must be so proud: Trump appears to perform sex act on mic stand

The circle of insanity is complete.

Cartoon: The Puppeteer

It’s clear who is pulling the strings.

No noise, just policy: Where Trump and Harris stand on guns

One of them advocates using violence against dissenters, for instance.

State of the Race: Leave everything on the field

Because at the end of the day, it’s about voters showing up.

These red-state polls look terrible for Trump

Let’s hope it stays that way.

The Supreme Court's voter purge decision is a warning—unless Harris wins

Damn you, Virginia.

Trump limps to the election finish line weak and unhinged

Just when we think he can’t be any worse.

GOP closes out campaign with a whole lot of whining

Only Trump would call facts “suppression.”

Fox News really hates this hilarious new ad for Harris

Fox News’ “reporting” continues to be top notch.

’Yes She Can': will.i.am is back with a new election anthem

Prepare to have your heartstrings pulled.

Here's how Republicans made the Puerto Rico 'garbage' slur even worse

Doubling down doesn’t make it better.

Watch John Oliver's impassioned plea to voters ahead of Election Day

Undecided voters, listen up!



