A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
'We believe in each other': Harris closes campaign with message of hope
When he goes low, we go high.
Harris leads in the one Iowa poll that matters—with major national implications
It’s so close, but this poll gives us hope.
Watch right-wing Washington Post columnist quit and walk off livestream
There’s nothing better than a Republican hissy fit on air.
Trump’s team cooks up wild new theory for why he's going to win
When in doubt, just make up your own numbers.
Trump campaign running out of steam in Michigan
There’s a limit for how much hot air Trump can blow at his rallies before people leave.
MAGA must be so proud: Trump appears to perform sex act on mic stand
The circle of insanity is complete.
Cartoon: The Puppeteer
It’s clear who is pulling the strings.
No noise, just policy: Where Trump and Harris stand on guns
One of them advocates using violence against dissenters, for instance.
State of the Race: Leave everything on the field
Because at the end of the day, it’s about voters showing up.
These red-state polls look terrible for Trump
Let’s hope it stays that way.
The Supreme Court's voter purge decision is a warning—unless Harris wins
Damn you, Virginia.
Trump limps to the election finish line weak and unhinged
Just when we think he can’t be any worse.
GOP closes out campaign with a whole lot of whining
Only Trump would call facts “suppression.”
Fox News really hates this hilarious new ad for Harris
Fox News’ “reporting” continues to be top notch.
’Yes She Can': will.i.am is back with a new election anthem
Prepare to have your heartstrings pulled.
Here's how Republicans made the Puerto Rico 'garbage' slur even worse
Doubling down doesn’t make it better.
Watch John Oliver's impassioned plea to voters ahead of Election Day
Undecided voters, listen up!
Click here to see more cartoons.