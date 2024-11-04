Vice President Kamala Harris gets personal in what is likely the final ad for her 2024 campaign.

x My mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, came to the United States from India at 19. She taught me and my sister, Maya, about courage and determination.



— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 4, 2024

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis narrates the ad while Beyonce’s “Freedom,” the campaign’s unofficial anthem, plays in the background. The clip opens with a shot of an infant being cradled by a mother.

“Something cracks open inside you when you become a mother,” Davis says. “You realize long after you're gone, these children will be your legacy. This mother came to America at 19 years old. She stood five feet tall, but she stood tall. Becoming a cancer researcher, birthing two daughters, Kamala and Maya, and, with them, she birthed her legacy.”

A series of images starts to play: Harris’ mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris; a tiny Kamala Harris and her sister Maya. A young and smiling Dr. Harris in black-and-white photos. In a different photo, she stands on a sidewalk with her two daughters, holding Maya’s hand.

Is someone chopping onions in here? Because that is an incredibly touching and powerful way to tell a story that only Shyamala’s daughter can tell.

Kamala, Maya, and Shyamala Harris.

This is the latest in a series of trailblazing ads that Harris’ campaign has released.

In a recent one, Harris inspires young girls as she crouches next to them and shakes their hands in “Brighter Future,” along with powerful images of women in a variety of professions and roles in America.

“We see in our fellow Americans neighbors, not enemies,” she says. “We believe in each other, we believe in our country. We’re not falling for these folks who are trying to divide us.”

Another effective ad featured Harris and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro looking directly into the camera and talking to voters.

“Do you want more chaos, or, like me, are you ready for some common sense?” Shapiro asks. “That’s why I’m with Kamala. I’ve known her for two decades. She’s practical, and she gets stuff done.”

After Donald Trump insulted Detroit while in Detroit, her campaign released an ad titled “Like Detroit.”

“We rebuilt ourselves. We look out for each other. We got our hands dirty. Put in the hard work,” says Detroit native and actor Courtney B. Vance, before the ad cuts to an image of Trump golfing. “And this guy: He don’t know anything about that.”

The Harris campaign has perfected this kind of storytelling: compelling, evocative, personal, and unifying.