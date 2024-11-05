Vice President Kamala Harris is being backed by some of the top stars in music and film. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s endorsement list is chock full of D-list actors, washed-up reality TV personalities, criminals, alleged sex abusers, and long-established racists.

Harris’ megastar supporters

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, the 32-time Grammy winner, allowed her 2016 song “Freedom” to be Harris’ campaign song. She also recently attended a rally in her hometown of Houston. “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” she said in her endorsement speech.

Taylor Swift

In an Instagram post, Taylor Swift included a photo of her holding a cat and wrote, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for [Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.” Swift signed off the caption by referring to herself as a “Childless Cat Lady,” a slight to Trump running mate JD Vance’s derogatory comments about Democratic women who choose not to have children.

Bad Bunny

Bad Baddy, the Puerto Rican megastar, came out in support of Harris on Instagram after racist comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bad Baddy is one of the most-streamed artists in the world and has over 45 million followers on Instagram.

Eminem

Detroit native Eminem spoke at a pro-Harris rally in Michigan, joined by former President Barack Obama. The rapper has long been critical of Trump.

George Clooney

Actor George Clooney has been a major part of political fundraising since Harris announced her candidacy and has narrated political ads for the campaign, encouraging those to vote for Harris without fear. “What happens in the booth stays in the booth,” he said.

Bruce Springsteen

“The Boss” released a video endorsing Harris for president on his Instagram account. In it, he called Trump the “most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime.”

Cher

Cher posted on X that she’s followed Harris since she was a senator of California, the state the pop icon lives in. “She fought for me then, and she’s fighting for all of us now. That’s why I’m proudly voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

x I’m voting for @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz, I hope you will too. Go to https://t.co/TgRqiwPWbe to make a plan to vote. Go to https://t.co/K3DmAPjgRY to find ways to get involved. pic.twitter.com/Ji99H402DY — Cher (@cher) October 18, 2024

Oprah Winfrey

The legendary talk show host spoke at the Democratic National Convention in support of Harris. She later hosted an intimate event for Harris, where they spoke about reproductive rights and gun violence.

Other notable Harris backers include Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Harrison Ford, Robert De Niro, Kerry Washington, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Marc Anthony, Anne Hathaway, Mark Cuban, Charli XCX, Stephen King, Mel Brooks, Megan Thee Stallion, Spike Lee, Julia Roberts, Sexyy Red, and Stevie Wonder.

Notable celebrities for Trump

Kid Rock

Kid Rock performed at the Republican National Convention for Trump and wrote a right-wing song called “We the People,” where he sings, “‘Wear your mask, take your pills’ / Now a whole generation’s mentally ill … Fuck Facebook, fuck Twitter too. And the mainstream media, fuck you too.”

Mel Gibson

The Hollywood actor and director, who is infamous for going on a racist tirade in 2010, has pledged his support for Trump and criticized Harris in a walk-and-talk TMZ interview.

Paula Deen

The disgraced former Food Network host, who lost her show and business deals after frequently using racial slurs and suggesting cosplaying slavery at a wedding dinner, was photographed with Trump and Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump.

Hulk Hogan

The 1980s wrestler ripped his shirt off in support of Trump at the RNC.

Dr. Phil McGraw

Dr. Phil McGraw, the television host and pseudo-psychologist who is not a licensed therapist, took the stage at the Madison Square Garden rally. “No human is perfect. We don’t strive for perfection. We strive for excellence,” McGraw said. “But you don’t have to love everything about someone in order to love them, and the last thing he needs is some celebrity endorsement.”

Kanye West

Holocaust denier and well-past-his-prime rapper Kanye West spent time in the Oval Office with Trump during his first term, and backed Trump earlier this year. Trump, on the other hand, has called West “a seriously troubled man” after they met for dinner at Trump’s resort and home Mar-a-Lago.

Russell Brand

The former actor who has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women has recently transformed into a right-wing Christian influencer and conspiracy theorist. He announced his support of Trump on his podcast in June.

Amber Rose

Television personality Amber Rose gave a speech at the RNC about her journey to supporting Trump.

“My message to you tonight comes from a humble place. The left told me to hate Trump and, even worse, to hate the other side, the people who support him. When you cut through the lies, you realize the truth. American families were better when Donald Trump was president,” Rose said.

Other celebrities who have come out to support Trump are Brett Favre, Joe Exotic, Roseanne Barr, Elon Musk, Danica Patrick, Rob Schneider, James Woods, and Jon Voight.