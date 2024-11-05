If Donald Trump comes up short in his quest to return to the White House, many pundits predict he'll employ the same strategy he used in 2020 and try to use the court system he packed with sympathetic judges to overturn his loss.

Per a Politico report in October: “In the event of a Trump defeat, another category of lawsuits is likely to emerge. In 2020, as the Trump campaign’s lawsuits failed or stalled, he increasingly pinned his hopes on fringe lawyers who mounted improbable, easily refuted claims of fraud—a bid to keep his election hopes alive months after Election Day.”

But if Trump is forced into that situation for a second time, he'll need a whole new legal team, as most of the people he relied on in 2020 have either been disbarred or indicted for their efforts during the first go-round.

Here’s a look at where Trump’s crackpot lawyers from his failed 2020 effort are now.

Rudy Giuliani

Things have not turned out well for the former mayor of New York. After leading the effort to overturn the 2020 election through bogus lawsuits that contained no evidence of voter fraud, Giuliani has been disbarred in both New York state and Washington, D.C., meaning he is no longer allowed to practice law in those places.

That’s too bad for Giuliani, as he could probably use the money right now.

Two Georgia poll workers who Giuliani defamed in his effort to steal the election forTrump now own his most-prized possessions—including Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment, his Mercedes-Benz sports car, 30 luxury watches, and priceless sports memorabilia—after they won a nearly $150 million judgment against him.

Kenneth Chesebro

Cheseboro was one of the chief architects of Trump’s fake elector scheme, which involved Trump’s campaign submitting an alternate set of Electoral College electors to steal the election from President Joe Biden.

Chesebro was indicted in Georgia for his role in the fake elector effort, and pleaded guilty in October 2023 to one felony count of conspiring to file false documents.

Because of that guilty plea, Chesebro has also been disbarred in the state of New York.

John Eastman

Eastman also helped cook up the fake elector scheme with Chesebro to try to keep Trump in the White House, despite his clear loss.

And like Chesebro, Eastman currently cannot practice law, as his licenses in both California and Washington, D.C., have been suspended for his effort to try to steal an election.

The judge in California who suspended his law license recommended that Eastman be disbarred, saying in March that “Eastman’s wrongdoing constitutes exceptionally serious ethical violations warranting severe professional discipline.”

Also like Chesebro, Eastman was indicted in Georgia over the fake elector scheme. Charges against him are still pending.

Jeffrey Clark

Clark, a top attorney at the Department of Justice under Trump, tried to pressure DOJ leaders to send letters to legislatures in states Trump lost saying the federal government had concerns about voter fraud. The letters were meant to provide justification for those legislatures to appoint slates of fake electors and install Trump as the winner.

Clark was also charged in Georgia for his efforts and a disciplinary panel in Washington, D.C., recommended in August that Clark’s law license be suspended for two years.

“His recklessness risked disabling the Justice Department, throwing the Presidential election into chaos, and even potentially causing riots in the streets,” the disciplinary committee wrote in a report recommending the suspension. “We have found that Mr. Clark attempted to engage in reckless dishonesty.”

Clark’s license remains active, however, until the D.C. Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility makes recommendations to the D.C. Court of Appeals, which makes the ultimate decision. According to Politico, that process could take up to a year.

Jenna Ellis

Ellis was another member of Trump’s team of misfits that tried to overturn the 2020 election.

In May, her Colorado law license was suspended for three years for her role in the scheme to keep Trump in office.

Like Clark, Eastman, and Chesebro, Ellis was also charged in Georgia for her role in the fake elector scheme. She pleaded guilty in October 2023 to one felony charge of aiding and abetting false statements.

She was also charged for similar efforts in Arizona, but the charges were dropped after Ellis agreed to cooperate with the investigation and prosecution.

Sidney Powell

Powell, who was involved in a number of the failed lawsuits seeking to overturn Trump’s loss in 2020, was one of the biggest names to push the bogus conspiracy theory that voting machines were rigged against Trump—a claim that left her facing massive lawsuits from the two voting machine companies she defamed. Powell settled for an undisclosed amount with Dominion Voting Systems, one of the two companies she was sued by.

Powell was also charged in Georgia for her actions to try to steal the election for Trump, and pleaded guilty in October 2023 to six misdemeanor charges of conspiring to interfere with the election, the Associated Press reported.

Powell was also sanctioned by a judge in Michigan for her lies that voting in the state was rigged against Trump.

Christina Bobb

Bobb, a former One America News Network anchor and lawyer, was indicted in Arizona for her role in trying to overturn Trump’s loss in the state. Bobb—who tried to steal the election for Trump—now hilariously serves as the senior counsel for election integrity at the Republican National Committee.