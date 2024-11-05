Results: AP • CNN • New York Times • NBC • Politico

Polls in Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania are closed! We are over an hour into the night, and no surprising calls have been made. But trends are emerging.

Topline: Harris 35, Trump 95

Voting locations in Democratic precincts in Georgia and Arizona have had to shut down because of bomb threats sourced to Russia. In all cases, voting hours are being increased to accommodate the lost time, but that kind of disruption could have an impact on the margins. The (hopefully) soon-to-be Harris administration needs to punish Russia forcefully after the election for its interference.

Note that Trump is condemning fake “cheating” in Philadelphia and Detroit, yet says nothing about his actual cheating.

What else I’m looking at:

More bad news for Trump in suburban Indianapolis. He won Boone County by 18.5% in 2020, winning it by only 10% with most of the vote in. If Democrats get their urban vote out (it looks like they are so far), there is no way Republican rural vote can overcome Democratic gains in the educated suburbs.

Holy mother of …. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says Georgia will turn out a stunning 300,000 more voters than in 2020—a record 5.2 million. The state’s population is up half a million since 2020, so that is a big reason why. Raffensperger says most of the increased turnout is coming from the Atlanta suburbs, so uh oh Trump. That doesn’t bode well for Republicans.

Trump currently leads in Miami-Dade County, which President Joe Biden won by 7 points and Hillary Clinton won by 30 points. The Democratic collapse in that urban county is worth some exploration. Ballot measures for marijuana legalization (56%) and abortion rights (59%) are currently winning, but they need 60% to pass, so it’s close. And it’s clear that splitting those off into ballot initiatives gives people license to vote for Republican candidates and then vote for the policies they actually like with initiatives.

Trump has taken a small lead in Hamilton County, Indiana. With 62% reporting, he’s up by 0.6 points. Trump won it by 7 points in 2020. The trend seems clear—Democrats are doing better in the suburbs, and Republicans are somehow squeezing out even more support out of the rural areas. Add in the urban areas, and it’s advantage Harris. It does make me wonder, is Iowa somehow different and special, or did Ann Selzer finally have a big polling miss?

Democratic Election Day performance in Nevada continues to impress.

West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice wins his state’s Senate race vacated by outgoing Democrat-turned-independent Joe Manchin. The Senate is now officially 50-50.

