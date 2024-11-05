Results: AP • CNN • New York Times • NBC • Politico

Lots of votes are coming in now, and we’re getting a slightly better picture of what the night will look like. Of significance, Arizona, Iowa, Nebraska, Texas, and Wisconsin polls have just closed.

Remember 2020, when Florida was still considered a battleground and it fell early to Trump? People were despondent as rural counties reported first and generated a “red mirage.” Don’t let yourself be fooled by the red mirage. We have a long way to go.

Topline: Harris 99, Trump 137

What I’m looking at:

In Georgia, Trump squeezed 0 to 5 points out of fully reported rural counties. It is quite amazing that they keep increasing their margins in those areas. Overall, Trump leads, but a ton of Democratic votes are outstanding. We’ll have a better handle on suburban and urban vote after some of those counties report. We’re still waiting. One good sign: In suburban Fayette County, with most votes counted, Trump is winning it by less than he won it in 2020.

Democrat Colin Allred is running neck and neck with Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz, who is running behind Trump. One bad sign: Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke won Harris County by 201,000, and Allred is running behind that, with 70% of the county’s vote reporting. Of course, we don’t know what parts of the county have reported.

Democratic advantage in Nevada seems to be growing. But expect Trump to be ahead on Tuesday night since the mail vote from Clark County—heavily Democratic—won’t report soon.

In Ohio, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is also running close to Republican Bernie Moreno. Painful. Trump is up in the state, though, so Brown is getting Republican ticket-splitters. The closer it stays at the statewide level, the better chance Brown has to survive.

Republican Mark Robinson lost his gubernatorial bid in North Carolina, so at least North Carolina won’t be governed by a reportedly self-described “Black Nazi.”

Bottom line, we still don’t have a great handle on any wider trends in suburban counties, nor the impact of larger turnout in urban areas.

