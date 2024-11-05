Results: AP • CNN • New York Times • NBC • Politico

Republicans are running up margins in rural areas, so the big question is whether Democrats can do the same with suburban women as well as bring in a historic vote in the big cities. Do we have that? So far, it remains unclear.

But it does harken back to the “red mirage” of 2020, when Democrats were panicking between 8-10 PM ET. We won’t have a good picture of what’s happening until we get more votes from suburban and urban counties.

And it does suck that as much as we wish it so, Trump’s base will not abandon him. But like in 2020, what matters isn’t them, it’s us. If we got our vote out, and I’m confident we did, we’ll win.

Topline: Harris 109, Trump 198

What I’m looking at:

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim won the Senate race in New Jersey. It was a foregone conclusion, but holy crap, he’s going to be a huge upgrade over former Sen. Bob Menendez, who resigned this summer. Kim is a star, a gem, and I can’t wait to see him as a senator.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is pulling away from his Democratic challenger Colin Allred. In Ohio, incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is slightly behind, but a lot of votes remain to be counted from Cuyahoga County (Cleveland) and other Democratic strongholds.

With 35% of the vote in, independent Dan Osborn is leading incumbent Republican Sen. Deb Fischer. Not a lot of rurals in, however.

Metro Atlanta keeps moving leftward. Biden won Douglas County by 25 points. With almost all votes in, Harris is winning it by 31 points. Atlanta suburbs overall are shifting around 4-7 points left.

Chatham County, North Carolina, was Biden +12 in 2020, and now it’s Harris +16, with around 90% in. There is more and more evidence that Harris is, indeed, gaining in the suburbs.

The abortion-rights ballot initiative in Florida has come up short. While it has majority public support, the 60% threshold was a tough one to meet.

Lots of talk about Georgia and North Carolina, but so far, the “Blue Wall” of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are holding. That’s all Harris needs to win.

