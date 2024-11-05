Results: AP • CNN • New York Times • NBC • Politico

We were hoping for a big Harris boost that would give us all an early celebratory night. This is just like 2016 and 2020. There will be lots of ink spilled over the reality that half this country is totally okay with a racist, insurrectionist, convicted felon. I can’t even fathom how we recover from that, but we must.

And so much for “Trump broke the GOP.” They are him. Always were.

This is my last update tonight. This thing won’t be called on Tuesday night.

Topline: Harris 179, Trump 214

What I’m looking at:

With about half the vote in, independent Dan Osborn is leading in the Nebraska Senate race. His opponent, Republican incumbent Sen. Deb Fischer, is severely underperforming Donald Trump in the state’s rural counties.

If current numbers hold up and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown does indeed lose his race, it’ll be a devastating blow not just to Democratic numbers, but to the institution itself and progressive politics.

The “Blue Wall” of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin is tight, and it’s 50-50 at this point, if that. Trump is favored to win.

My adrenaline is pumping hard. It’s 8 PM PT where I am, yet it feels like 3 AM. I don’t know how you east coasters are doing it.

