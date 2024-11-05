As fickle as recent election cycles are, one undeniable trend has emerged: Democrats have won the national popular vote in seven out of the past eight presidential elections, while Republicans won it just once, in 2004.

Across those eight elections, though, Republican candidates claimed the presidency three times due to the Electoral College. And because of this system, Democrats’ huge margins of victory in high-population states, like California, don’t benefit them any more than if they’d won those states by a handful of votes.

The 2004 election marked a high point for Republicans, with then-President George W. Bush winning the popular vote by 3 million and taking 286 votes in the Electoral College (out of the 270 necessary to win).

x Datawrapper Content

Fast forward to 2020, and the landscape has changed dramatically. In 2020, despite Donald Trump winning the white vote by a large margin—58% to 41%—he lost the presidency to Joe Biden.

And that shows the daunting challenge that the Republican Party faces. The past two decades have seen a significant shift in voter composition, especially among racial and ethnic groups. The once-dominant share of white voters has steadily declined, from 77% in 2004 to just 67% in 2020—a warning signal for a party that has heavily relied on the white vote, according to an analysis from writer Myra Adams.

These electoral shifts not only signal a demographic transformation but also highlight the Republican Party's struggle to adapt its message and policies to a broader—more diverse—audience.

Part of the GOP’s conundrum surely stems from an agenda that is increasingly out of step with popular opinion. Take, for example, the issues of gun reform and abortion rights. Voter sentiment leans heavily in favor of more progressive policies on these topics, which puts the GOP at odds with a substantial portion of the electorate.

Even Trump acknowledged his party's uphill battle for the popular vote during a rally in Virginia on Saturday.

“When you have New York, Illinois, and California, you have automatically, it’s like ridiculous, automatically goes to a Democrat, it’s tough to win the popular vote because they’re three big states,” he said.

Despite his win in 2016, Trump’s failure to secure the popular vote against Clinton and later against Biden in 2020 marks a failed Republican electoral strategy. As the party looks to the future, it must confront the reality that demographic changes and shifting public opinions are reshaping the political landscape in ways that may not favor them.