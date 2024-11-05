For all our friends here eager for nitty-gritty coverage of down-ticket races Tuesday night, the former Daily Kos Elections team cordially invites you to join us at our new home, The Downballot!

Daily Kos has a fantastic game plan in store for you and will keep you closely informed on the battle for the White House and Congress. But if you want to get deep into the weeds—we’re talking individual House races, state legislatures, state supreme courts, ballot measures, and much more—then we’re the perfect complement.

Markos also asked if we’d share our election guides and resources with you, which we’re delighted to do, because we’ve got a bunch:

Our famous poll closing times map, sponsored by 314 Action! That's the map you see at the top of this post, but at the link, we also have versions for every U.S. time zone, plus a few others. Print it out and tape it up by your computer or TV!

Our Big Board, which summarizes all of the most important downballot elections and highlights potentially competitive "races to watch." Note that each tab has a different group of races (Senate, House, and so on).

Our deep-dive guides explaining the most interesting contests for state legislature and state supreme court, as well as the path to electing the president by popular vote in time for the 2028 elections.

Our final pre-election podcast, featuring our hour-by-hour guide to Tuesday's top races.

Also, if you haven't yet, you still have a chance to enter our election prediction contest for the chance to win some exceptionally delicious babka.

The best place to follow The Downballot’s coverage Tuesday night is with your fellow election nerds on our Discord server, which is available to paid subscribers. Like Daily Kos, we’re a small, independent media outlet. Our operations are 100% reader-supported, so we’d be incredibly grateful if you’d join us.

x

x Embedded Content

x

x

x

The best advice we can give: Keep one tab open on Daily Kos, and another on The Downballot’s Discord server. That way you’ll get the best possible coverage of every election tonight. We’ll see you soon!