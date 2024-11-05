Donald Trump and JD Vance ended their presidential campaign not with a message of hope, but with the kind of misogynistic bile that has repelled women voters.

At one of his final rallies of the 2024 election—which was half empty because it seems voters are finally tired of his embarrassing circus—Trump launched an ugly attack on former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“She’s a crooked person, she’s a bad person, evil, she’s an evil, sick, crazy b-,” Trump said, mouthing the word “bitch” but not actually saying it out loud.

“It starts with a ‘B,’ but I won’t say it,” Trump added. “I wanna say it!”

Trump on Nancy Pelosi: "She's an evil, sick, crazy. B-- *mouths bitch* It starts with a B but I won't say it. I want to say it."

Trump’s vice presidential running mate Vance, meanwhile, called Vice President Kamala Harris "trash."

x JD Vance made one of the worst mistakes of his political career. He had the audacity to call Vice President Harris "trash."



Women across America hear how he calls Kamala Harris trash, and trust me, they are going to come out in droves to defeat Vance and Trump tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8wOjkuLKjc — Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) November 5, 2024

It's the same kind of misogyny both men have exhibited throughout the race.

Trump, who bragged about taking away women's reproductive freedom multiple times, has wondered why women voters dislike him.

He said he'd protect them though, whether they like it or not—as if women need to be protected by a man held liable for rape and who bragged about grabbing women “by the pussy.”

In fact, Trump even reminded voters of that grotesque comment while he droned on at one of his low-energy rallies. At a rally in North Carolina on Monday, Trump was speaking about a SpaceX technology that caught a rocket reentering earth’s atmosphere, saying the mechanical arms “grab that thing like you grab your beautiful baby.”

Trump then added, “See? Much better. Years ago I would’ve said something else but I’ve learned. I would’ve been a little more risque.”

Trump on Elon Musks rocket landing: "Those two big arms, you saw the arms, they grab that thing like you grab that beautiful baby...Years ago I would have said something else but I've learned. I would have been a little bit more risqué."

Vance, meanwhile, has denigrated women who do not have children, calling women like Harris "childless cat ladies" and saying that because they do not have kids, they should not have as much of a say in the future of the country.

Harris, meanwhile, ended her campaign with a series of uplifting rallies filled to the brim with excited supporters.

VP Kamala Harris walks out on stage in front of the Philly Rocky steps to a crowd as far as the eye can see - during her last rally before the 2024 election.

And while she has not played up the fact that she would make history as the first woman ever elected president, her closing ad paid tribute to her mother and the power of motherhood.

“Something cracks open inside you when you become a mother,” actress Viola Davis, who narrated the ad, says. “You realize long after you're gone, these children will be your legacy. This mother came to America at 19 years old. She stood five feet tall, but she stood tall. Becoming a cancer researcher, birthing two daughters, Kamala and Maya, and, with them, she birthed her legacy.”

My mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, came to the United States from India at 19. She taught me and my sister, Maya, about courage and determination.

It is thanks to her that I am ready to lead us forward.



It is thanks to her that I am ready to lead us forward. pic.twitter.com/rVdVAIylTe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 4, 2024

Let’s solidify Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris’ legacy, making her the mother of the first female president in American history.

