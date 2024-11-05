“Donald Trump scoring a major endorsement,” Brian Kilmeade, co-host of “Fox & Friends” announced, before playing a clip of Trump praising Rogan for backing him. That was followed by an interview with Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump, who told the Fox hosts that the campaign valued whatever boost Rogan might provide among the male voters the Trump campaign is desperate to attract.

She also cited the other celebrities who are on the Trump “team,” noting anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. along with conspiracy theorist and former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Fox did not limit its excitement about the Rogan choice to on-air exuberance. On social media, Fox described Rogan as a “heavy hitter” backing Trump. On FoxNews.com Rogan was described as part of the “star power” and “high-profile names” supporting Trump, and in a Fox article Rogan was cited along with the “son of Roberto Clemente” as prominent Trump endorsers.

The tone was certainly more positive than Fox’s coverage of comedian Will Ferrell’s support for Vice President Kamala Harris, where the network chose to amplify detractors on social media who expressed qualms about future viewings of the holiday classic “Elf.”

While Rogan’s podcast is popular and attracts millions of listeners and viewers, it does not quite pack the political punch of past Trump support from deceased racist right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Rogan also lacks the star power of many of the celebrities who have endorsed Harris, like Oprah, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Eminem, Jennifer Lopez, and Bruce Springsteen—among others.

But in Rogan, like with Musk, Trump has found a fellow traveler in the world of conspiracy and medical misinformation.

Before throwing in with Trump, Rogan said that Kennedy, who has falsely claimed that vaccinations are linked to autism, was the only candidate that “makes sense to me.” Rogan also received criticism at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic for platforming medical misinformation, something Trump did while serving as president.

In the world of Fox News, someone with Rogan’s background and level of stardom backing Trump—the most prominent birther conspiracy theorist in America—qualifies as a “major” get. More legitimate news outlets and most Americans might disagree.