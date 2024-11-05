Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz sat down for an interview with “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert as the whirlwind campaign draws to a close. The two sat down at Johnson Hall Coffee House in the Philadelphia suburb of Hulmeville, where both campaigns have been vying for Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes.

While Colbert drank coffee, he made sure to pour the Minnesota governor a cup of Diet Mountain Dew—something he and Kamala Harris are famously fond of. Former high school teacher Walz told Colbert the “highs” of the campaign included meeting Americans across the country and getting to see so many of the former students who came out to see and support him. He added that there really weren’t any “lows.”

“Not even sharing the stage with JD Vance?” Colbert asked.

“Okay, that was not great,” Walz conceded.

Colbert asked Walz if it "mystifies" him that polling shows the election is so close.

“No. It disappoints me, because I think that the choice is so stark. But it's not surprising. The country is really divided,” Walz explained. “There's been a group of people out there who figured that out, and I think they've done a wonderful job of making people think it doesn't matter, everybody's the same.”

Walz pointed to the racism slung at Puerto Ricans by Trump-world in the final week of the campaign as indicative of the contrast.

The two men then joked about guilty-pleasure dad videos that detail mundane activities like carpet cleaning and metal lathing. Colbert pulled out a tablet to show Walz a video of someone restoring a World War II-era table lighter.

Colbert then asked whether the former high school football coach would be willing to give a final campaign pep talk using sports film clichés provided on a card by “The Late Show” writers.

Walz was game.

"All right, folks, time to dig down deep. We know that we're in the final two minutes of this game. We're going to give 110%. We know we have to leave it on the field, because, look, democracy's at stake here. We have an opportunity to bring this country together. There's no ‘I’ in ‘country.’”

Both men agreed—that last line was “good.”

“So, look, we're going to win this thing. We've got the best candidate. We got the best quarterback out there in Kamala Harris, we got the best game plan,” Walz continued. “We know their game plan of Project 2025 isn’t going to be good for any of us. And so, creating an opportunity economy, we're going to put the ball over the goal line. We're going to win this thing here in the final minute. And then we're going to celebrate on Wednesday morning with, with our quarterback, President Harris.”

“And we have the meats.”

Walz is just so great at this. Here’s hoping we get to see much more of him as the next vice president of the United States.