On Monday night, Vice President Kamala Harris held her closing rally in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Donald Trump held what should be his last-ever rally.
The two could not have been more different.
As in recent rallies, Trump’s was dreary, dark, boring, and full of empty seats, with even the people behind him leaving early (and they weren't the only ones).
Trump, whose whole schtick is showmanship, should’ve taken notes from the Harris campaign. Here is last night’s rally in Philadelphia.
There was Ricky Martin:
There was Lady Gaga:
And Oprah Winfrey:
And of course, Harris herself:
What an amazing spectacle!
And for one last bit of contrast, let’s revisit that funeral-like Trump rally:
Sad, pathetic, and hilarious.
Campaign Action