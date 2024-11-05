On Monday night, Vice President Kamala Harris held her closing rally in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Donald Trump held what should be his last-ever rally.

The two could not have been more different.

As in recent rallies, Trump’s was dreary, dark, boring, and full of empty seats, with even the people behind him leaving early (and they weren't the only ones).

x Trump has been talking on stage in Grand Rapids, Michigan for over 90 minutes now and counting. He’s still freewheeling off script and no sign of it ending. People are beginning to leave, gaps appearing in the once crammed arena pic.twitter.com/BK9aYQPkFw — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) July 20, 2024

Trump, whose whole schtick is showmanship, should’ve taken notes from the Harris campaign. Here is last night’s rally in Philadelphia.

x PHILADELPHIA — Nobody has climbed a porta poddy yet, and Secret Service won’t let 40 ozs in, so we’re not at Super Bowl parade or Live 8 levels. But there’s a pretty huge crowd of Kamala Harris supporters gathering in front of the Rocky Steps / site of Jason Kelce’s speech. pic.twitter.com/J35QEFNFbG — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) November 5, 2024

There was Ricky Martin:

x YouTube Video

There was Lady Gaga:

And Oprah Winfrey:

And of course, Harris herself:

What an amazing spectacle!

And for one last bit of contrast, let’s revisit that funeral-like Trump rally:

Sad, pathetic, and hilarious.